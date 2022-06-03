ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Town Imposes Curfew After 'Shocking' Cemetery Shooting

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The City of Racine, Wisconsin is imposing a curfew for minors after multiple people attending a funeral for a Black man killed by local police were wounded by gunfire.

Mourners gathered at the Graceland Cemetery to lay Da'Shontay King to rest on Thursday afternoon (June 2) but were unexpectedly met with gunfire at the 37-year-old's gravesite. King was shot and killed during a traffic stop on May 20 after Racine police officers say he exited a vehicle holding a gun and refused to comply with orders to drop it.

"It was real quiet, the pastor was lowering the body into the ground and all of a sudden they started shooting," a funeral attendee told The Daily Beast .

Authorities said that two people were wounded in the shooting, though no fatalities have been reported.

City officials announced a "strict curfew" for youth on Thursday night (June 2), hours after the shooting. The curfew states that any person under the age of 18 must be home by 11 p.m.

"I am instructing the police department to actively enforce our juvenile ordinance through the weekend ," Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a Facebook post.

During the press conference after the shooting, law enforcement officials say they have reason to believe there are "multiple" crime scenes and requested the public's assistance in obtaining surveillance footage.

Mason said additional resources to prevent violence in Racine have been requested from the Wisconsin governor and attorney general.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

