TEMPE, Ariz. — It can be a homeowner's nightmare: sewage pipes are broken or clogged which can cause damage throughout the house. The issue may become more common. The pipes called "Orangeburg" are made out of paper with an inner coating of tar. They were used to connect homes to the city's public sewer between 1940 and 1970.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO