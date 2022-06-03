‘Moms Demand Action’ rally against gun violence in Dayton

DAYTON — Dozens rallied in Downtown Dayton’s Courthouse Square Friday, against a bill that is now on Gov. DeWines’ desk.

They had signs that read “end gun violence” and “you can’t solve the gun problem with more guns.”

“Do something” they chanted.

The rally was already planned and it happens to coincide with a time when gun violence is at the forefront of almost most people’s minds.

A group called “Moms Demand Action” is bringing people together, dressed in orange, trying to help spark change.

“They use orange because it’s the way that hunters stay safe. We’re all wearing orange to hopefully do something about the gun violence in the United States,” Susie Lane, with Moms Demand Action said.

This week the Ohio House and Senate passed House Bill 99, lowering the requirements for armed staff in schools; It was met with controversy.

Many in favor of the bill say it’s lowering the previous requirement of more than 700 hours required.

“I think it’s important for local school districts and school boards to make that decision for themselves. If you’re looking for a school out in the middle of Greene County or Preble County that going to look a lot different than Dayton Public,” Scott Cronin, lead instructor of Gunset Training Group said.

From district to district there are varying opinions on the bill as well.

Those who rallied Friday made their opinion clear.

“Disappointing is not a big enough word. It is really disappointing. There’s so much research out there and there was so much testimony on Tuesday from teachers and superintendents of schools,” Lane said.

Another event is planned on March 11, “March for Our Lives” in Downtown Dayton to raise awareness about gun violence.

