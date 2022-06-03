ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MT

GOP legislative candidate charged with deceptive election practices

By Arren Kimbel-Sannit
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Republican legislative candidate running for a seat in Jefferson County has been charged with a felony after allegedly falsifying his signature on a ballot for Jefferson High School Board of Trustees in order to “test the system,” according to court documents filed late last month. Jefferson...

montanafreepress.org

Comments / 2

Montana Free Press

Where will lawmakers live in Helena?

The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. You may have noticed...
HELENA, MT
explorebigsky.com

Tester announces $8.7M for Bozeman, West Yellowstone and Columbus airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced $8,723,692 in Department of Transportation funding for three Montana airports to expand and repair facilities through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The airports include Bozeman Yellowstone International Airports in Bozeman, Yellowstone Airport in West Yellowstone and Woltermann Memorial Airport in Columbus.
BOZEMAN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Woman on Probation Charged With Intent to Sell Meth in Missoula

On June 5, 2022, at around 11:44 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Corporal observed a Subaru pulling out of the Old Hellgate Trading Post gas pumps without any headlights on. The corporal activated his emergency lights and the vehicle pulled over. He made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Zoe Tate, and informed her why he had stopped her.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Livingston City Manager, Michael Kardoes died Friday morning

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Livingston City Manager, Michael John Kardoes, died unexpectedly Friday morning, the city announced. “The award winning leadership that Mike provided over the last five years leaves city administration more surely competent to carry forward the operation of city government, but the loss is grievous, and we ask for your encouragement and fortitude as we move forward with the many projects and the day to day work of the City.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Solomon Levy – an advocate, ally for Timber Butte Indians

Researching Butte’s “Cree Village,” the Indian encampment located at Timber Butte at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, is a challenging task. The itinerant bands of Chippewas, Crees and Métis who intermittently resided at the camp left the most nebulous of trails. They do not appear on any city censuses or Indian census rolls, and contemporary reports habitually misspelled and mistranslated Indian names. This was often done willfully, and even mockingly. The sad fact is these contemporary newspapers reveal more about the anti-Indian sentiments which prevailed at the time than they do about the Indians themselves. But after scouring those yellowed and fading pages, one long-forgotten name appears repeatedly as an advocate, ally, legal advisor and publicist for Butte’s “Landless Indians,” and as a committed collaborator in their campaign for a permanent settlement in the state. That name is Solomon I. Levy.
BUTTE, MT
KFYR-TV

Montana’s republican leaders highlight booming jobs market and new business development

BOZEMAN, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana Republican senator Steve Daines showcased new businesses and opportunities during the “On The Rise” Economic Summit in Bozeman Thursday. He was joined by Governor Greg Gianforte, the state’s department of commerce, and several business leaders, who discussed emerging technology being developed in Montana and how they are fueling job creation and growth.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana Town Named One of the Best Cheap Places for Creatives

There was a time when Missoula might make a list like this... you know, before it became prohibitively expensive to live here. So instead, another Montana town is taking the reins on this one - Thrillist just released a list highlighting some of the best places for creative people to live that are actually affordable. Places like Detroit and Philadelphia made the cut, and from Montana, you've also got...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Locals react to day long police standoff in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - In the aftermath of Thursday’s 20-hour police standoff, neighbors say they couldn't be more relieved this is all over and ended ultimately with the suspect, Scott McKinney, taken into police custody. Missoula Police responded to the 100 block of Black Pine Trail Wednesday evening after receiving...
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Warning! Popular Recreation Area in Montana Temporarily Closed

A popular recreation area in Montana is temporarily closed to the public while crews work to repair damage caused by heavy rainfall over Memorial Day weekend. According to a press release from Northwestern Energy, Ennis Lake Road is currently closed downstream of Madison Dam for repairs. The road is expected to reopen in the morning on Sunday, June 5.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

NCAT to hold electronic recycling drive in Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Center for Appropriate Technology will host an electronic recycling drive in Butte to give people a chance to rid old, unused electronics in an environmentally friendly way. NCAT partnered with Butte-Silver Bow and Yellowstone E-Waste solutions to gather the products for recycling and unload...
BUTTE, MT
KBZK News

Anaconda keeping up with business and population boom

Anaconda is getting a whole lot bigger with new businesses and population growth that hasn’t been seen since the 1980s. "Today there’s a lot of success that you can see in all of the retail shops and restaurants and bars and businesses that are opening up in the downtown area." said Adam Vauthier, executive director of Discover Anaconda.
ANACONDA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Faces Felony After Domestic Disturbance Involving a Taser

On June 4, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a physical disturbance at an apartment on O’Leary Street. Officers contacted the caller who stated she observed a female get shoved against the windows and heard the female screaming. When law enforcement went up to the apartment, one officer heard a female from the apartment scream “get off of me.” Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
