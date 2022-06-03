ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

Washington County Election Commission meets to certify election

By Justin Trobaugh
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Election Commission is meeting to certify the results of the May primary.

The process includes things like making sure all ballots, including absentee and provisional, are accounted for.

Jennifer Price is the Washington County election director. She says the commission will meet next week to certify the logic and accuracy of the primary.

Republican Washington County Judge race heads to runoff

“We do that for the big elections and the small elections,” Price said.” Because we want the voters to have confidence in our election results, and so this is part of that process, testing it to make sure that everything counts correctly.”

Runoff elections are scheduled for June 21 with early voting starting on June 14.

