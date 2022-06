JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Upgrades to Jeffersonville's River Stage are in place for the amphitheater's summer concert series. A $200,000 grant from the Convention & Tourism Bureau allowed the city to put up three new LED video boards and completely upgrade the sound and lighting system on the stage. The new sound system has speakers aimed at the Big Four Bridge in the distance to give people an opportunity to enjoy the show from there.

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO