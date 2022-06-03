Lime scooters becoming cheaper to get around than cars
By Jeremy Wall
KIMT
3 days ago
ROCHESTER, Minn.- The average price of gas today in Minnesota is now $4.50 a gallon. With high gas prices, people might be trying some other ways to get around town including using Lime scooters. The company...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gas prices continue to rise and the more you fill up that gas tank, the emptier your wallet gets. The national average cost of a gallon of gas is $4.86 and the average in Olmsted County is $4.63. Rochester residents are paying a pretty penny at the...
WOW! Every day, as I'm driving to and from work, I am shocked at the price of gas. It will be $5.00 and more before we know it I think...which will make me start to wonder if I really could ride my bike all the way to work. I know Rochester isn't the only place where prices are higher than normal - it's obnoxious all over Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and all of the United States, especially California. I did find a little bit of good news that made my heart not race as fast when I saw the prices. It's a secret...Shhh. It's a way to save $0.10 a gallon when I fill up!
It was a long and cold winter and by the sounds of some recent headlines, it seems that we all went a little stir-crazy during it and are now acting out. The latest crime story making headlines is a sad one and it all took place in Minnesota in a Taco Bell parking lot.
78 years ago today, over 156,000 Allied troops stormed five beaches across the Normandy area in Northern France. Minnesota is also one of the two states with the slowest corn planting this year, with 82% planted compared to the normal 92 percent. VINE Faith in Action launches new art exhibit.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Minnesota court has ruled an environmental review will not be necessary for a developer to build homes on a Great Blue Heron nesting site in Olmsted County. A group of hundreds of citizens, banding together under the name "Save the Rookery," has been fighting to preserve...
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new schedule for all Rochester Public Transit (RPT) routes and the relocation of three stops in the Downtown Transit Center started Sunday. RPT says a construction-related road closure means that three stops located on 2 Ave SW are being rerouted to bus stops on 2 Street SW. Two new stops are being created to help accommodate the shift, bringing the total to seven bus stops along 2 Street SW between S Broadway Ave and 4 Ave SW.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Sunday, a gallon of regular unleaded gas cost nearly $4.60, on average, in Minnesota. That’s actually behind the national average of $4.85.
Ali McDonough moved to Grand Marais with her family last fall. They used to drive back to the Twin Cities a couple of times a month to see family and friends, but not anymore.
“The first thing [to go] has been travel, and like we had a couple things planned this summer that we’re just like we just can’t make work,” McDonough said. “To fill up our big SUV it’s, you know, there and back it’s...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new Rochester indoor recreation center will offer kids and adults with disabilities a space to have fun all year round. The Southeastern Minnesota Center for Independent living is a nonprofit that works with individuals of all ages and disabilities. Executive Director Jacob Schuller says the organization...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI Friday night after causing a traffic crash that injured four people in rural Rochester. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says a large SUV driven by the 48-year-old woman was southbound on N. Broadway around 10:00 pm when she made a left turn onto 48th St in front of a northbound car.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
I feel like you don't typically hear about sit-down-style gas station restaurants, but they exist! And one of the best gas station restaurants in the country is right here in Minnesota. I haven't seen too many gas stations with sit-down restaurants. The only one I distinctly remember is the one...
SMALL TOWNS, LIKE PEOPLE, have personalities. I’ve discovered that in my years of exploring rural regions. I can learn a lot about a place by simply walking through the heart of a community, even if I never enter a single business. On a recent day trip into Wabasha County...
ROCHESTER, Minn.- Garage fires are typically one of the most common type of calls for the Rochester Fire Department each year. So far this year six of the 22 structure fires the department has responded to have involved a garage. According Rochester firefighter Isaac Molin garage fires often start when...
Kids Bowl Free is Back in Rochester, Minnesota in 2022!. Did you know that your kids can bowl for free all summer in Rochester, Minnesota? It's true! In fact, kids can bowl free all summer long at 36 bowling alleys in Minnesota and a whole bunch more in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois! My kids took advantage of this amazing freebie a few years ago and they had a blast. If you are looking for something fun for your kids this summer, everything you need to know is below.
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Gas prices across the state are increasing at a historic rate. The average price for a gallon of gas has jumped 35 cents in the past week, one of the largest increases in the nation. The average Minnesota gas price is now four-fifty-eight-a-gallon, that's up sixty-six cents from just one month ago.
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman was arrested Friday for allegedly causing an accident that injured four people in another car. Patricia Price, 48, faces charges of 2nd-degree driving while impaired, speed greater than reasonable, failure to yield to oncoming traffic, reckless driving, careless driving, Capt. James Schueller with the sheriff’s office said.
ST. PAUL -- Farmers have made great progress in this spring’s planting, but the clock is quickly running out. The latest Crop Progress Report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows 93% of the state’s corn crop is planted, 66% of the crop has emerged, and 89% of the emerged corn is in the fair or good category. The corn final planting date was May 31st for central Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The FDA is investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak that is potentially linked to strawberries grown in the U.S. and Canada. So far, there have been 17 total reported illnesses related to the investigation - they've come from California, Canada, and Minnesota. The products under investigation are organic...
A man boating on Lake Vermilion with his son Sunday afternoon fell overboard when his hat blew off. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says first responders were sent to the lake at about 1:30 p.m., by which time the man had been pulled back into the boat by his adult son.
Comments / 0