Fulton County, GA

NEWS BRIEF: Fulton County adds significant protections for LGBTQ population

By CL News Staff
 3 days ago

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously this week to ban sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression from...

Comments / 9

Jackie Robbins
2d ago

Atleast SOMEONE cares about them enough to help them. Maybe other cities will follow suit because discrimination against gay and trans is so bad now. If you're worried about what another human is doing then you must not have a life of your own to worry about.

