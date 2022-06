HOSPERS—Leo Christopher Fischer, 80, of Oskaloosa, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Oskaloosa Care Center in Oskaloosa. A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Hospers Community Center. The family looks forward to the sharing of stories and reminiscing about the love of their father. Please join them in the celebration of a life well lived.

HOSPERS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO