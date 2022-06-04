Florida Man Indicted For Threats Tweeted At Rep. Lauren Boebert

(CBS4) — Federal authorities have charged a 38-year-old Florida man with making threats directed at Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert over social media last year.

The case against Matthew Lee Comiskey was unsealed Friday, a week after a U.S. Southern District of Florida grand jury handed down a five-count indictment.

RELATED ‘Couldn’t Stay Silent’: Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Defends Outburst During State Of The Union

The government asked for the case documents to be unsealed now that Comiskey had been arrested. The actual date of his arrest was not provided.

Comiskey faces five counts of Interstate Threats. An online source of penalties for U.S. legal codes indicates Comiskey could face between two and 20 years imprisonment for each count.

RELATED Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Refuses To Accept Electoral College Vote: ‘I Will Object’ (2020)

Comiskey is accused in the indictment of sending five messages on Twitter:

Aug. 31, 2021: “lf I ever saw Lauren I’d be glad to take her out and go to prison. Would be job well done.”

Sept. 8, 2021: “Don’t worry Lauren, someone is coming soon to show your face the 2nd amendment in practice with a copper jacket. Enjoy.”

Sept. 15, 2021: “Someone needs to put Lauren down like a sick dog. She is a true waste of life! Someone exercise their 2nd amendment right to her face! Since the @CIA is a failure and @FBI is incompetent at charging her for being a terrorist it’s time to do it ourselves! Pew pew Laurren.”

Sept. 17, 2021: “I got my 2nd amendment tool all ready to destroy Laurren’s face! Hopefully in front of her kids.”

Sept. 17, 2021: “Don’t come to Florida us libs have big guns here and we stand out (sic) ground. Take you down like Trayvon.”

Boebert represents Colorado 3rd Congressional District. She was voted into office in 2020.

RELATED Rep. Lauren Boebert Explains Why She’s Carrying A Glock In Congress In Video (2021)

Comiskey, a Palm Beach County resident, is scheduled for an arraignment in federal court June 8th in Florida.