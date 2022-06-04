ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Man Indicted For Threats Tweeted At Rep. Lauren Boebert

By Logan Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

(CBS4) — Federal authorities have charged a 38-year-old Florida man with making threats directed at Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert over social media last year.

The case against Matthew Lee Comiskey was unsealed Friday, a week after a U.S. Southern District of Florida grand jury handed down a five-count indictment.

The government asked for the case documents to be unsealed now that Comiskey had been arrested. The actual date of his arrest was not provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1r05_0fzxSbGf00

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, speaks during a panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Feb. 27, 2021. (credit: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Comiskey faces five counts of Interstate Threats. An online source of penalties for U.S. legal codes indicates Comiskey could face between two and 20 years imprisonment for each count.

Comiskey is accused in the indictment of sending five messages on Twitter:

  • Aug. 31, 2021: “lf I ever saw Lauren I’d be glad to take her out and go to prison. Would be job well done.”
  • Sept. 8, 2021: “Don’t worry Lauren, someone is coming soon to show your face the 2nd amendment in practice with a copper jacket. Enjoy.”
  • Sept. 15, 2021: “Someone needs to put Lauren down like a sick dog. She is a true waste of life! Someone exercise their 2nd amendment right to her face! Since the @CIA is a failure and @FBI is incompetent at charging her for being a terrorist it’s time to do it ourselves! Pew pew Laurren.”
  • Sept. 17, 2021: “I got my 2nd amendment tool all ready to destroy Laurren’s face! Hopefully in front of her kids.”
  • Sept. 17, 2021: “Don’t come to Florida us libs have big guns here and we stand out (sic) ground. Take you down like Trayvon.”

Boebert represents Colorado 3rd Congressional District. She was voted into office in 2020.

Comiskey, a Palm Beach County resident, is scheduled for an arraignment in federal court June 8th in Florida.

CBS Denver

Colorado Towns Take Up Controversial Open Carry Votes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – It is legal to openly carry a firearm in Colorado unless in a location where it is specifically banned. Now, more municipalities like Louisville and Edgewater have either voted to ban or are taking it up. The controversial topic came up several years ago after a multiple shooting. In 2015 a call came in to Colorado Springs 911. Caller: “he still shouldn’t be holding that gun.” Dispatch: “It’s an open carry state so he can have a weapon with him walking around with it, but having those gas cans does seem suspicious so we are going to keep...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Congresswoman Diana DeGette Presides Over Gun Debate 23 Years After Her District Was Rocked By Columbine

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Congressman Diana DeGette is often tapped to preside over difficult debates on the House floor so it was no surprise when Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked her to manage the debate over gun safety measures. This time, however, she was chosen not only for her skilled parliamentary hand, but her own fight for gun control that began years ago. DeGette was a freshman lawmaker in 1999 when her district became home to, what was then, the worst school shooting in U.S. history. (credit: CBS) “I know when I’m standing up there with the gavel, I’m going to be thinking about...
COLUMBINE, CO
westernslopenow.com

Colorado Sheriff and Senator clash over high capacity ammo law

The 2 gun national pistol competition is coming to the Cameo Shooting & Education Complex in Palisade, but a letter from Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell to Manager Walt Proulx of the complex about the law banning high capacity magazines and the hardship it causes is under fire. Sheriff Rowell says, “That law is a very, poorly written law. So, you can legally possess a high capacity magazine under certain circumstances, and I’m not interested in going there, and start looking through people’s bags. These are people that are coming to our community to compete in shooting events.”
PALISADE, CO
CBS Denver

Gun Control Groups Call Colorado Towns’ Gun Control Votes ‘Historic’

(CBS4) – Calls for gun control are echoing in communities across the country. A number of municipalities in Boulder County will vote on a variety of gun control measures. National gun control groups are calling votes scheduled for June 7 “historic.” Organizations founded by former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have provided legal advice and sample ordinances to the towns and cities involved. (credit: CBS) It was after the King Soopers shooting in Boulder that left 10 people dead that spurred action at the state capitol. Colorado municipalities are now once again allowed to pass their own...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Orphaned Moose Calf Found In Nederland After Trail Attack

NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers found the moose calf left orphaned after its mother charged at a couple and their dog and was subsequently shot and killed by a CPW officer. CPW says they found the 3-day-old calf near the West Magnolia Trailhead on Wednesday night. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Earlier that same morning, a man, woman and their dog started hiking at the West Magnolia trailhead when they were surprised by a cow moose and her calf. The cow moose charged at the group and stomped on the man. It retreated when a CPW officer responded and shot...
NEDERLAND, CO
CBS Denver

Largest Ever ‘Buc-ee’s’ Breaks Ground In Johnstown, As Demand For Retail And Housing Grows In Northern Colorado

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – In what could soon be the largest gas station and convenience store in the world, “Buc-ee’s” officially broke ground on a project in Johnstown that will redefine the way people are welcomed to northern Colorado. With a 74,000-square-foot convenience store and 116 gas pumps built into the project design, Buc-ee’s president Beaver Aplin told CBS4 this store will be his company’s largest ever. The project, which has been months in the making, officially broke ground on Tuesday morning. The location, set at the southwest corner of Highway 60 and I-25, promises to change the landscape of Johnstown’s...
JOHNSTOWN, CO
CBS Denver

No Drought! Recent Rain Was Enough To Wipe Out Drought In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – It was confirmed Thursday morning the widespread heavy rain that fell just after Memorial Day was enough to officially eliminate drought in Denver and along most of the Front Range. The data used to compute the weekly drought monitor is collected each Tuesday. So the collection period had just ended when the rain started to fall on May 31 and that is why it’s taken until this week for significant improvement to show up on the drought map. A week ago the entire Denver metro area had moderate drought and there had been some stage of drought since April. (source:...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 Die On Colorado Waterways In Southern Colorado In 1 Day

(CBS4) – Rescuers say if you’re out on a boat or swimming somewhere in Colorado, take note — rivers are running high. The message comes after two people died on Monday on waterways in the southern part of the state. An Arkansas River rafting boat flipped in the Royal Gorge area and it left one man dead. Two people died in separate incidents on Arkansas River today. @COParksWildlife Rangers responded to a flipped boat in the Royal Gorge that left 1 man dead. Then a swimmer went missing in Lake Pueblo. Rangers recovered the remains at 6:30 p.m. — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 7, 2022 Then, in an unrelated accident, a swimmer died Tuesday night in Lake Pueblo. That person’s body was located by search crews.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Gov Polis Declares Colorado Trail ‘Rocky Mountain High’ In Honor Of John Denver

(CBS4) — An honor has been bestowed upon the artist who gave Coloradans and the world the beloved tune “Rocky Mountain High.” (credit: CBS) A trail within Golden Gate Canyon State Park was renamed permanently to “Rocky Mountain High Trail” in honor of the late musician John Denver. Gov. Jared Polis declared the name change from “Mountain Lion Trail” near Pinecliffe to the new name, honoring the singer, who is also famous for hits such as “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” Those who keep John Denver’s trust safe and sound said this was beautiful tribute to him.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Fun Ways To Explore The High Line Canal Planned For Walk For The Canal

DENVER (CBS4) – The High Line Canal Conservancy will be raising money and awareness for the 71-mile long trail during weeklong Walk For The Canal. All Coloradans are encouraged to walk, run, stroll, roll, ride, glide, or stride on the Canal trail during the week of June 20 – 26, 2022, and at the same time raise some money to help pay for improvements along the greenway. (credit CBS) “We’ve started a lot of our work in the northeast sections, up in Northeast Denver and Aurora,” said Harriet Crittenden LaMair, Executive Director of the High Line Canal Conservancy. “A series of interpretive...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Special Note Found Hidden In The Sand As Make-A-Wish Colorado Grants 7-Year-Old’s Wish At Museum

(CBS4) – Make-A-Wish Colorado has been granting wishes for kids fighting chronic illness for decades. During the pandemic, some of those wishes had to be postponed. Now, kids like Noah Mills are finally seeing their dreams come true. (credit: CBS) For Noah, it was a special day at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science recently as he and his family met up with the Make-A-Wish crew. “When I got here, I was too excited,” Noah explained. “I just wanted to look at the fossils.” Noah is 7 years old. He was diagnosed with bilateral Wilms, a type of kidney cancer, after a trip...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Leads The Way Supporting Volunteer Search And Rescue Teams

(CBS4) – Now that Gov. Polis has signed a new bill into law giving support to search and rescue crews across Colorado, the Colorado Search and Rescue organization is now hopeful more support is on the way in the coming years. Anna Debattiste with Colorado Search and Rescue said a study into how we can help our SAR operations across the state came out earlier this year which shows the state is keeping up with the increase in demand as more and more people visit our great outdoors…but only just. “We could do a lot better,” Debattiste said. “I do feel like it...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Health Department: More Than 1,800 Adults And Kids Need Re-Vaccinations

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has paused off-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics operated by the Colorado Alliance for Health Equity and Practice’s Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity due to improper temperature tracking and techniques during transport. As a consequence, nearly a year’s worth of vaccinations in Aurora, Denver, Centennial and Englewood need to be repeated, CPDHE stated in a press release Wednesday. At this time, 1,810 adults and children over the age of 5 should be re-vaccinated – some more than once. The total number of impacted patients could change as CDPHE works through the clinics’ records. (credit:...
DENVER, CO
NBC News

Retired Wisconsin judge killed in 'targeted' attack, suspect hit list included Mitch McConnell, Gov. Whitmer

Officials in Wisconsin say retired judge John Roemer was shot and killed and the suspect is in critical condition after a “targeted" incident at a home in the Township of New Lisbon. Officials also say the suspect had a hit list of other targets that included: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. June 4, 2022.
CBS Denver

Moose Found Wandering Around Todd Creek Golf Course Relocated To National Forest

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocated a moose that was found wandering around the Todd Creek Golf Course. Crews were able to tranquilize the 700-pound yearling cow moose.(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The wildlife officers then took it to the high country where it could enjoy a life with fewer human encounters. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The moose had traveled from Boulder Canyon on Sunday and through Erie on Tuesday. The animal was released into the Pike-San Isabel National Forest. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
THORNTON, CO
