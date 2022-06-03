ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Governor Signs Daylight Saving Time Bill Into Law

CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago
DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis signed a House bill entitled “Daylight Saving Time Year Round” into law on Friday. However, the law will only go into effect if a federal law in enacted to allow states the option.

Right now, federal law does not permit states to make their own choice about Daylight Saving Time.

wolf
3d ago

Such a huge accomplishment. I thank u for absolutely nothing. U are destroying Colorado. This is not your new Colorado agenda 🐀

rokit
3d ago

So nothing has changed. With the way this state is, I’m so glad you have the time to put into this nonsense instead of concentrating on the things that matter.

Eve Elizabeth
2d ago

OMG ... who does he think he is, telling Residence that we are to be ok with this... We should vote on it, not him telling us what is good for Residence. He has not done anything for the people of Colorado.

COLORADO STATE
