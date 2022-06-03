Colorado Governor Signs Daylight Saving Time Bill Into Law
DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis signed a House bill entitled “Daylight Saving Time Year Round” into law on Friday. However, the law will only go into effect if a federal law in enacted to allow states the option.
Right now, federal law does not permit states to make their own choice about Daylight Saving Time.
(CBS4) – Calls for gun control are echoing in communities across the country. A number of municipalities in Boulder County will vote on a variety of gun control measures.
National gun control groups are calling votes scheduled for June 7 “historic.”
Organizations founded by former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have provided legal advice and sample ordinances to the towns and cities involved.
It was after the King Soopers shooting in Boulder that left 10 people dead that spurred action at the state capitol. Colorado municipalities are now once again allowed to pass their own...
DENVER (CBS4) – Election ballots are now in the mail ahead of the Colorado Primary on June 28. Colorado is a same-day voter registration state allowing you to register and cast a ballot in person through 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Colorado allows unaffiliated voters to vote in either Democratic or Republican primary but not both. If voters have not registered their preference for a specific party ballot by June 6, they will receive both ballots. Be sure to only return one, if both are returned both will be invalidated.
Races include contests for State House and Senate seats, statewide offices including governor and Congressional seats.
Find more important information about the Colorado Primary and the races.
While most people have returned to some semblance of life as it was before the first COVID-19 wave of early 2020, we are far from being out of the pandemic and three counties in Colorado just prove how serious it is.
Denver parents have been struggling with sky-high childcare costs and unreliable services, as early-childhood educators have been weighing whether to stay in the field because of low pay, long hours, poor benefits and the unpredictability the pandemic has wrought on educators. In rural parts of Colorado, the struggles run deeper.
(CBS4) – Colorado’s attorney general is working with a group to put a stop to spam and “robocalls.” Last June, the FCC required all cellphone carriers to add what’s called identification authentication technology.
The goal was to prevent illegal robocalls, but so far it’s not been successful. In May, Americans got 4 billion robocalls.
Some experts say there needs to be more enforcement.
“The problem is the bad guys aren’t just sitting still. Instead of making up phone numbers, they’re getting real phone numbers. And now their real phone numbers are authenticated, they look like they’re good and they get through,” said Alex Quilici, CEO of YouMail. “You want enforcement to go not only after the bad guys, but some of the carriers that are supporting them.”
More than 50 attorneys are working together hoping to put pressure on the FCC to take action.
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet welcomed President Joe Biden’s nomination of Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor to serve as U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado. Taylor has served as Pueblo County Sheriff since 2007. He worked to implement a compliance auditing process within the Sheriff’s office and helped open […]
More than 1,461,100 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 63,100 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new Colorado law, tabbed the Clean Slate Act, will automatically seal non-violent criminal records without needing an order from a judge. Colorado Senator Dennis Hisey of El Paso County says Senate Bill 22-099 was a collaborative effort from the business community and the judicial community. "We have a labor
New Colorado Law automatically seals non-violent criminal records
Western Colorado's Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators took a recent trip to Escalante Canyon looking to speak to spirits and found what they were looking for. Escalante Canyon, Colorado is located on 650 Road south of Grand Junction and west of Delta. The particular area that the Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators focused on was the railroad tracks on Escalante Canyon Road in Delta, Colorado 81416.
Colorado county clerks can begin mailing ballots to voters Monday for the June 28 primary election.Why it matters: The arrival of mail ballots marks a turning point in the race as candidates amplify their campaign outreach and hit TV and radio airwaves with a final advertising blitz.State of play: For now, most voters are paying little attention to the intra-party contests, but the races are crucial to each party's chances in the November election.Much of the spotlight is on Republicans, who are nominating candidates to challenge incumbent Democrats for three major statewide races: U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state.What...
Jared Polis is no libertarian. Not in any stretched, tortured, convoluted interpretation of the word “libertarian” does he even come close. This manufactured public-relations imagery has been largely put to rest in Colorado where we’ve learned his libertarian happy-talk just doesn’t match his statist actions. But...
Colorado is officially part of the growing coalition to stop changing the clock twice a year. Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday signed “Daylight Saving Time Year Round,” HB22-1297, into law. But that doesn’t mean an immediate end to standard-time tyranny. The law will keep Colorado locked in daylight saving time, which it is in now, only if a federal law is enacted to allow states the option and at least four other states in the Mountain Time Zone also opt for year-round daylight saving time.
Citizen engagement is crucial in sustaining America's experiment in representative democracy, and voting in an election is not just any ritual. Encapsulated in that act is often the purest expression of a people's ability to choose their leaders, exactly the kind of freedom denied to so many in other parts of the world.
The Democratic primary fight for House District 6 has turned into a rare, ugly and very public battle between the candidates and their supporters. The race is also serving something of a proxy fight between Democratic lawmakers in the General Assembly who have their eyes on the Denver Mayor's race in 2023.
With just days remaining before voters start casting their primary ballots, the two candidates in a head-to-head battle for the Republican nomination for Colorado governor didn’t so much as acknowledge each other in separate appearances onstage at a conservative conference in Aurora on Saturday. Instead, Greg Lopez and University of Colorado Regent-at-Large Heidi Ganahl reserved […]
GOP governor candidates take aim at Polis at conspiracy-fueled Western Conservative Summit
COLORADO SPRINGS — Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law on Friday that will protect people and the environment by restricting the sale of eight consumer product categories containing dangerously toxic PFAS chemicals. PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals), also known as “forever chemicals,” are chemicals that do not naturally break down. They are added […]
The state appears divided after the passing of a new law in Colorado that will seal non-violent criminal records. According to a press release from the office of Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a newly signed bipartisan bill, SB22-099, became law, sealing non-violent criminal records, and setting millions free from their past.
(KKTV) - A gold cap is hidden in Colorado, and the person who finds it could win $10,000!. Tincup Whiskey hid three of these golden caps across the country as part of a scavenger hunt. Two have already been found. The third and final is somewhere in the Centennial State. Tincup Whiskey has been releasing hints on their Instagram page.
Amtrak’s Southwest Chief and California Zephyr are on a daily schedule again following pandemic-related service reductions earlier this year, although space may still be tight on the two trains that run through Colorado. Nationwide ridership on Amtrak’s long-distance routes is back up to 70 percent of pre-pandemic numbers. But...
An initial review by the Secretary of State's elections division determined that a campaign contribution from lobbyist Michael Fields to Attorney General Republican candidate John Kellner may have violated state campaign finance laws. However, the initial review also gave Kellner an opportunity to "cure," or fix the violation, which Kellner...
