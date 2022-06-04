ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scuba Diver Dies After Being Pulled From Lake Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man drowned Friday while scuba diving in Lake Minnetonka.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says that water patrol, police and DNR crews responded around noon to a report of a missing diver in Maxwell Bay, on the north end of the lake near Orono. The man had been diving with a partner.

With the help of sonar equipment and the other diver, the crews found the missing man about 30 feet from where he was last seen. While paramedics attempted life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead on the shore.

The deceased diver’s name has yet to be released. His death remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office says.

Dive Guys, a local weed removal business, says the man was an employee who was working with a crew to remove underwater weeds from a property.

The business owner, Matt Wilkie, described the man as having an “incredibly kind soul” and an “infectious personality.”

