ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

OAS human rights body pleads with El Salvador amid gang crackdown

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUX2s_0fzxRtsI00

SAN SALVADOR, June 3 (Reuters) - The Inter-American Commission for Human Rights (IACHR) doubled down on its calls Friday for El Salvador's government to respect the rights and dignity of tens of thousands of Salvadorans detained during a nationwide state of emergency.

"The Commission reiterates its call to the State to ensure that actions related to citizen and prison security policies are implemented within the limits and procedures that guarantee respect for human rights and dignity," the IACHR said in a statement.

The IACHR, an autonomous organ of the Washington-based Organization of American States, referenced El Salvador's "international obligation to ensure judicial guarantees" just as civil rights groups warned the IACHR that arbitrary arrests are being driven by age, physical appearance and socioeconomic status.

El Salvador's government-controlled legislature enacted the state of emergency after a spike in homicides at the end of March. On May 25, lawmakers passed a second 30-day extension of the measure, which is supposed to give security forces extra power to fight gangs. read more

Since the state of emergency went into effect, authorities have detained more than 36,000 people, including 1,190 minors, according to official statistics.

At least 18 people have died in police custody, Amnesty International said Thursday. The rights group feared "massive human rights violations" could drive that number higher. read more

Seven out of ten Salvadorans support the government's measures to stop crime, according to a poll from Francisco Gavidia University's Center for Citizen Studies.

Bukele's office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 13

wolf pack
3d ago

Ms13 and other gangs don’t give a ffff about rights on our country why this civil rights people are so worried about this animal don’t give a fff about human rights us should follow the same steps !!!!buen trabajo presidente metalos ala carsel atodos

Reply
15
Luis Camey
2d ago

Civil human rights!!! stay out of El Salvador! The president is doing the Right thing for his country!!Stay Out!!!!

Reply
11
Rlg Rlg
3d ago

Stay out of El Salvador business!!! Those gang members could care less about human rights

Reply
16
Related
AFP

El Salvador's popular millennial president waging war on gangs

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's controversial war on gangs has led to tens of thousands of arrests and sparked criticism from rights groups, but helped win him sky-high popularity three years into his term. - Fall in murders - Criminologist Ricardo Sosa said that while the war against gangs is "impacting their capacity to cause damage" and forcing them to "disband or go into hiding," they will not disappear in the short term at least.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Oas#Street Gang#Legislature#Iachr#Salvadorans#State#Amnesty International
Border Report

U.S. is asked to sanction Guatemala over alleged human rights violations, corruption

Several former judicial leaders of Guatemala who have been exiled as well as faith-based and nonprofit groups are asking the United States to impose sanctions against Guatemala to stop what they call is "corrupt" regime controlling the Central American country and leading to mass migrations North. On Monday, the grassroots group Iniciativa Causas Raíz (Root Causes Initiative) sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting tough sanctions against Guatemala and its President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

70 missing children, human trafficking victims found in Texas operation

May 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. Homeland Security investigation, called Operation Lost Souls, has recovered 70 missing children in western Texas. The children, ranging in ages from 10 to 17, included victims of sex trafficking and were found over a three-week investigation that started in late April, according to Homeland Security Investigations.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Human Rights
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Ovidio Guzmán López, El Chapo’s Drug Lord Son Who Walks Free Today

Born in 1990, Ovidio Guzmán López was 18 when he joined his father's Sinaloa Cartel. Now, he helps produce and traffic thousands of pounds of narcotics every year. Since the late 1980s, the Sinaloa Cartel has been laundering money and trafficking drugs into the United States and bribing, torturing, or murdering anyone who crosses it. While its leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was captured in 2016, his son, Ovidio Guzmán López, remains at large — but not for lack of trying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

8 women, 3 men dead after gunmen open fire on hotel, bars in Mexico

Eleven people, eight of them women, were killed in simultaneous shooting attacks on two bars in north-central Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. Handwritten signs left at the scenes of the killings suggested the attacks were part of a rivalry between two drug cartels that have been battling for control of Guanajuato state for several years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Morgan Freeman included on list of almost 1,000 US citizens permanently banned from Russia

Russia has permanently banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country — including the actor Morgan Freeman. On Saturday (21 May), the country’s foreign ministry released a list of 963 American citizens who are barred from travelling to the country over their support of US-imposed “anti-Russian sanctions” a little ahead of three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The “stop list” includes US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, journalists, deceased lawmakers, Freeman and fellow actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, The Washington Post reported on Saturday. In a news release, the ministry said: “In the context of...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Polygamy: Muslim women in India fight 'abhorrent' practice

A 28-year-old Muslim woman's petition to a court, seeking to prevent her husband from taking another wife without her written consent, has put the spotlight on the practice of polygamy among Indian Muslims. Reshma, who uses only one name, also wants the Delhi High Court to order the government to...
RELIGION
AFP

Colombian police kill fugitive drug kingpin

A fugitive member of Colombia's Gulf Clan drug cartel wanted by the United States has been killed by police in the South American country, the government said Thursday. The Gulf Clan, Colombia's biggest drug cartel, launched a revenge campaign this month, closing schools and bringing transport to a standstill in the country's north after its boss, Dairo Antonio Usaga, was extradited to the United States to face trafficking charges there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Reuters

Reuters

470K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy