“It’s not an airpark, it’s a way of life” is how Craig Fuller, the CEO of FLYING and visionary behind The Fields, opened the presentation to a group of pilots who had come to hear about the large aviation-themed community and resort in East Tennessee. While all of the people in the room were pilots and nearly all owned air-planes, they came to hear about the broader amenities and what life would be like as a member of The Fields.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO