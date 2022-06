Douglas “Doug” E Peters, 74, of Marion, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on May 21, 2022. He was born on October 29, 1947 and lived in Franklin County, PA for the majority of his life. He attended Paradise, a Catholic school for boys in Abbottstown, PA. In his teens, he attended Thaddeus Stevens Trade School in Lancaster, PA and graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High in 1966.

MARION, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO