ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Sudden Strike Strands Antelope Valley Commuters

By City News Service
2urbangirls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER – Antelope Valley Transit Authority bus riders were left without service Friday when Teamsters Local 848 walked off the job in a labor dispute with Transdev, the AVTA’s service contractor, the transit agency announced. “AVTA’s local and commuter services were suspended today at 9 a.m. due...

2urbangirls.com

Comments / 3

Related
2urbangirls.com

LA Mayor Makes Juneteenth A Paid Holiday For City Employees

LOS ANGELES – Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a proclamation Monday making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees. Following the proclamation signed by the Mayor on Monday, the City Council is set to issue a supporting resolution to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Parents of Montebello man killed on motorcycle settle with LA County

MONTEBELLO – The parents of a 20-year-old man killed when his motorcycle struck a metal chain stretched across a paved pathway near the Lincoln Dam in Montebello in 2018 have reached a tentative settlement in their lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Lawyers for Alexandro Villaras and Diana Alvarez, the...
MONTEBELLO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Lancaster, CA
Lancaster, CA
Traffic
City
Palmdale, CA
Local
California Traffic
Santa Clarita Radio

Car Overturned, Person Trapped In Santa Clarita Rollover Crash

A car overturned leaving one person trapped inside on Monday afternoon. At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Courtland Way in Santa Clarita, according to Imy Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We got the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
davisvanguard.org

‘Black Mamas’ Bail Out in LA, National Demand for Bail Reform

LOS ANGELES, CA – The week before Mother’s Day, Black-led organizations in Los Angeles and dozens of cities across the country bailed out as many mothers as possible who otherwise would have spent Mother’s Day incarcerated simply because they cannot afford bail. Essie Justice Group, as an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Union#Commuter#Teamsters Local#Avta
nypressnews.com

Goodbye gas grills?

After the City of Los Angeles passed a motion to potentially ban most gas appliances by 2023, local eateries think that could be bad for business. CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

PS3 lawsuit thrown out as major demolition begins

The final glimmer of hope for opponents of the demolition of Parking Structure 3 has been snuffed out. The parking structure, commonly known as PS3, has been undergoing demolition since mid-March, with destruction entering a new phase in late May featuring major demolition of the 50-year-old structure. Even while this demolition has been ongoing, a Hail Mary court case was proceeding through LA County Superior Court, launched by an organization of local business owners and spearheaded by business owner John Alle.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Juneteenth becomes paid holiday in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a proclamation Monday making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees. "We want every child to know what Juneteenth commemorates. The day -- June 19, 1865 -- in which a Union general...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Armed Felon Arrested After 14 Freeway Argument

A convicted felon was arrested after he was found with a firearm following an argument on the side of the 14 Freeway in Canyon Country early Sunday. Around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) received reports of a disabled vehicle on the northbound 14 Freeway near Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall area office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Antelope Valley Press

City lands big grant to fight homelessness

LANCASTER — The city received the maximum award amount of approximately $2.37 million in round two of the Los Angeles County Innovation grant funds, to be used for new and existing programs to combat homelessness. The grant funds are part of the county’s effort to collaborate with cities to...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Bridge project to force 5-day closure on 210 Freeway in Irwindale

The westbound side of the 210 Freeway in Irwindale will be closed for five days in July, Caltrans announced Thursday. According to Caltrans, the westbound 210 Freeway will be closed from Irwindale Avenue to the junction with the 605 Freeway to accommodate upgrades on the San Gabriel River Bridge. The closures will begin on July 13 at 11 p.m. and continue through July 19 at 4 a.m. Westbound traffic will be re-routed onto the eastbound side of the freeway."Caltrans advises motorists to expect delays, seek alternate routes or use public transportation on the Metro L Line (Gold) or Metrolink during the closures," according to a statement from Caltrans.The closure is part of a $30 million project to upgrade the San Gabriel River Bridge by installing improved bridge hinges and railings and strengthening bridge decks.The ramps from the westbound 210 to Irwindale Avenue and to the southbound 605 Freeway will also be closed. Ramps from the 605 Freeway to the eastbound 210 Freeway will be blocked as well.A second five-day closure on the eastbound side of the freeway is being planned for August, Caltrans said.
IRWINDALE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

El Monte:- Interesting 7 Sights of El Monte, CA

El Monte is located in Los Angeles County California, United States. It is located east of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley. El Monte’s slogan reads “Welcome To Friendly El Monte”, and it is also known historically as “The End of the Santa Fe Trail”.
EL MONTE, CA
avdailynews.com

Palmdale School District To Offer Free Summer Lunch Program

The Palmdale School District is offering free lunch all summer long to children ages 18 and younger. No meals will be served on weekends, June 20, or July 4. See flier for location details. For more information, please call (661) 789-6565. This program is sponsored by Palmdale School District with...
PALMDALE, CA
KGET

Inferno destroys apartments in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A massive three-alarm fire decimated an East Bakersfield apartment complex.Residents fleeing for their lives as the blaze consumed their homes overnight. The apartments used to be home to at least 13 people but now it’s a burned out husk. The stairs on one side of the building are still intact but […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

LAHSA to immediately review policies following CBS 2 Investigation

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said it will make every effort to distribute and donate food after a CBS 2 investigation captured outreach workers trashing food meant for the unhoused.The agency has been criticized recently after CBS 2 Investigates and investigative reporter David Goldstein caught LAHSA outreach workers repeatedly throwing away cases of county-funded food that was supposed to go to the homeless."I don't know if there's much of a greater sin than throwing good food away especially when people are hungry," said Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin on May 31. Galperin conducted a scathing audit on LAHSA in 2019...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Three High-Profile Killings Back in Pasadena Courts This Week

This week, three high-profile Pasadena criminal cases will move forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Superior Court. Here’s a profile of each of these cases:. Wednesday, June 8, 8:30 a.m. Preliminary Hearing Date Setting for Oscar Munoz-Luna. Oscar Munoz-Luna, 26, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy