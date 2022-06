An elderly Taylor County woman has perished in an early-morning house fire. The Campbellsville/Taylor County Fire Department responded to the blaze at approximately 2:20 Saturday morning in the 5500 block of Hodgenville Road (Hwy 210). Prior to arriving, fire department personnel were informed that an elderly person lived at the residence. Upon arriving at the scene, a large portion of the residence was fully engulfed in flames, according to fire officials.

