SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Sunday saw rain move through the middle of the viewing area, especially splitting the Tri-Cities. Those in Saginaw saw occasional showers, while Midland and Bay City saw more rain comparatively. That activity slid north and is still ongoing in our northern counties this morning. A cold front will bring heavier rain and thunderstorms to the area this afternoon. Today’s severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has been removed from the TV5 viewing area (there was a marginal risk earlier this morning), but heavy rains are still a threat heading into the afternoon and evening.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO