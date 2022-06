06.05.2022 | 12:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Witnesses told the CHP that prior to the crash, the male driver was speeding at close to 100 mph before he hit the center divider. The car spun out and stopped in the middle lanes and was “blacked out”. Other drivers were swerving all around the crashed vehicle as they could not see the car until the last moments. Luckily, no one hit the car. The CHP was able to stop all lanes of traffic and then push the car and its driver off to the right shoulder. The driver was not injured and was giving the CHP officers a lot of attitude. He was given the Field Sobriety Test and the Breathalyzer test and failed both. He was arrested for DUI. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO