Huntsville City Schools approve teacher pay raises

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville City School Board approved a new teacher salary schedule during a specially called board meeting on Thursday, June 2nd.

The schedule will give teachers step raises each year depending on their years of experience and education level.

Huntsville City Schools Superintendent, Christine Finley told News 19, “as the largest school system in North Alabama, we want to ensure we position ourselves in a place where we are an attractive and destination employer in public education.”

Superintendent Finley said the salary schedule and raises will help the district recruit and retain the best teachers and staff members.

“We want to not only recruit the best people, but we want to ensure we retain the best people and that is what this revised salary schedule allows us to do,” Finley said.

