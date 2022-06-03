ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child safety tips for summer vacation

 3 days ago

Many local children are starting their summer break.

From trips to outdoor activities, a Valley Children's pediatrician said summer is a great time to keep kids active.

"We do want them moving their little bodies," said Dr. Hailey Nelson. "That's how we stay healthy."

If your child plans to be outside a lot this summer, don't forget to apply and reapply sunscreen.

Some kids spend their summer going from one outdoor activity to another.

Nelson said to keep in mind the Valley's high temperatures can cause heat exhaustion.

"Really kind of being proactive that when you send them with a full water bottle that when you're picking them up, they should have drank it while they were there," she said.

A trip to the water is a great option to beat the heat, but Dr. Nelson said an adult should always be arms-length from a child.

She also added the color of a child's bathing suit could make a big difference if a child were to go missing underwater.

"The light blue swimsuits kind of blend in the deeper the water is," Dr. Nelson said. "If you have something neon, you're going to be able to spot it."

On land, children can stay active on bikes but make sure that helmet snaps on properly.

"When a helmet is on your head, you want it to be parallel with the ground," said Dr. Nelson. "So you really do want to cover their foreheads."

Once the day wraps up, Dr. Nelson said it's still important for kids to stick to a bedtime.

"Giving your child a structured bedtime and kind of having a plan of how you're going to tackle summer will actually make it easier when you head back into school this fall," she said.

While school is over, Dr. Nelson suggests scheduling any annual physicals or immunizations, as many health facilities are facing a backlog of appointments due to COVID-19.

