Get help with improving our schools

Every child has the right to enter a safe learning environment where they can thrive. Yet so many students still feel afraid and unprepared. Too many teachers fight for better classroom conditions. The local resources here can help parents, kids, and educators keep conversations going. Together we can all help make Bay Area schools better.

This list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.

Want a fun and easy way to create a culture of inclusion that values each individual at your school?...Start with Hello! This program enables students to make a difference with their peers in a simple, fun, and impactful way by encouraging them to take small but powerful actions to promote connectedness and inclusion, and to identify and help others who are showing signs of social isolation.

Donations raised here will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb 14, 2018.

The Helpline is a 24/7 communication service that provides children with the opportunity to anonymously report wrongdoing, bullying, and negative issues that would impede the learning process. They also empower school administrators to make proactive decisions.

Phone: 800-325-4381 or 614-760-2820

Call Hotline: 1-844-5-SayNow

Get the App: Google Play Or Apple Store

Students in 40 SFUSD middle and high schools will be able to submit tips 24/7/365 for any type of serious concerns about youth who may be struggling or potentially violent. This includes anything from school threats they've seen or overheard to personal crises including sexual harassment, self-harm, abuse, bullying and depression.

24/7 counseling or support available to address the needs of vulnerable people during and after a disaster.

Phone: 1-800-985-5990

Text: "TalkWithUs" to 66746

The Coalition's purpose is to create and share a set of industry-endorsed resources that will empower school communities across America in the ongoing support of their grieving students. They have created Crisis & Special Circumstances Modules which have resource for death and school crisis and talking with children.

Phone: 877-53-NCSCB (2722)

Established to improve access to care, treatment, and services for traumatized children and adolescents exposed to traumatic events. Their page offers descriptive summaries of some of the clinical treatments, mental health interventions, and other trauma-informed service approaches.

Phone: 310-235-2633

NSSC provides school communities and their school safety partners with quality information, resources, consultation, and training services.

Phone: 805-373-9977

NASP works to advance effective practices to improve students' learning, behavior, and mental health. They have resources and publications for talking to children about violence: tips for parents and teachers

Created by the parents, educators, and community members of Newton, CT, after the tragedy at Sandy Hook in 2012. They have created an extensive resource library, share inspiring ideas on how to make schools safer, and a variety of helpful toolkits.

Direct and easy access to pertinent emergency preparedness information and resources as they relate to schools throughout California and the nation.

They've created guidelines and local resources regarding "Parents and School Safety."

They are continually planning and updating both their Crisis Plan and Emergency Operations Plan.

Located in Palo Alto, Kara provides comprehensive grief support, crisis intervention and education to individuals and communities facing the difficult realities of death and dying. They host Camp Erin: a free, weekend grief camp designed for children ages 6-17 who have experienced the death of a family member or friend.

Works toward making walking and bicycling to school safer and more accessible for children.

Their Psychology Help Center is an online consumer resource featuring information related to psychological issues affecting daily physical and emotional well-being. Their help center has articles discussing how to help children manage distress in the aftermath of a shooting.

Promotes the healthy development of children, adolescents, and families through advocacy, education, and research. They have resources in areas such as Firearms and Children, Children and Guns (AACAP Policy Statement), Grief and Children.

An independent national nonprofit organization which provides clinical centers, services, resources and programs. They have free, multilingual downloads for classroom management techniques, common concerns and tips for families and trauma resources.

The publisher and educational materials supplier has created a collection page called "Resources for Responding to Violence and Tragedy- Expert advice for teachers and parents on reassuring children after disturbing events."

National organization that partners with educators to create collaborative, effective, and equitable classrooms, help young people and adults learn the social and emotional skills, and provide guidelines with helpful suggestions for discussing upsetting issues in the news.

They create engaging, research-based resources for all school employees. They offer a variety of user-friendly resources appropriate for families and school employees in areas such as school safety, mental health, and wellness.

OVC administers the Crime Victims Fund (Known simply as "The Fund"), which is financed by fines and penalties paid by convicted federal offenders, not from tax dollars. They raise awareness about victims' issues, promote compliance with victims' rights laws, and provides training and technical assistance and publications and products to victim assistance professionals.

The National Center for PTSD is dedicated to research and education on trauma and PTSD. They work to assure that the latest research findings help those exposed to trauma.

It provides youth and their communities with experiential programs that demonstrate the possibility of love and connection through the celebration of diversity, truth and full expression.

This bilingual kit uses the power of Elmo and the Sesame Street Muppets to support grieving families. It includes the Muppets, and stories of families coping with the death of a parent; a parent/caregiver guide

They share the stories of individuals who have experienced a major loss at an early age and have gone on to live healthy, happy and successful lives. They also have resources and guides online.

NCSCB at the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work is dedicated to helping schools support their students through crisis and loss through free immediate technical assistance and training to schools and communities that are responding to crises, free education materials, guidelines and resources.

The mission is to provide comfort, hope and healing to children and families affected by grief and addiction. They have the largest national bereavement program for youth grieving the death of a significant person in their lives.

Protecting students from discrimination and harassment based on actual and perceived sexual orientation and gender identity.

Empowers tudents with the tools and experiences to be leaders on campus and in society.