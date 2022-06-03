Get help with improving our schools

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AnvIk_0fzxPaQ900 Every child has the right to enter a safe learning environment where they can thrive. Yet so many students still feel afraid and unprepared. Too many teachers fight for better classroom conditions. The local resources here can help parents, kids, and educators keep conversations going. Together we can all help make Bay Area schools better.

This list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.

Start With Hello Week

Want a fun and easy way to create a culture of inclusion that values each individual at your school?...Start with Hello! This program enables students to make a difference with their peers in a simple, fun, and impactful way by encouraging them to take small but powerful actions to promote connectedness and inclusion, and to identify and help others who are showing signs of social isolation.

Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund

Donations raised here will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb 14, 2018.

https://www.gofundme.com/stonemandouglasvictimsfund

Safe School Helpline

The Helpline is a 24/7 communication service that provides children with the opportunity to anonymously report wrongdoing, bullying, and negative issues that would impede the learning process. They also empower school administrators to make proactive decisions.

Phone: 800-325-4381 or 614-760-2820

https://www.schoolhelpline.com/

Say Something Anonymous Reporting System (SF Unified School District)

Submit a Tip Here

Call Hotline: 1-844-5-SayNow

Get the App: Google Play Or Apple Store

Students in 40 SFUSD middle and high schools will be able to submit tips 24/7/365 for any type of serious concerns about youth who may be struggling or potentially violent. This includes anything from school threats they've seen or overheard to personal crises including sexual harassment, self-harm, abuse, bullying and depression.

Know the Signs: You Can Prevent Gun Violence and other Harmful Acts

Watch this PSA "Evan," an example of a school gun violence threat that could have been stopped. (Viewer discretion advised.)

American Red Cross - Disaster Distress Hotline

24/7 counseling or support available to address the needs of vulnerable people during and after a disaster.

Phone: 1-800-985-5990

Text: "TalkWithUs" to 66746

http://www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/recovering-emotionally#Emotional-Responses

The Coalition to Support Grieving Students

The Coalition's purpose is to create and share a set of industry-endorsed resources that will empower school communities across America in the ongoing support of their grieving students. They have created Crisis & Special Circumstances Modules which have resource for death and school crisis and talking with children.

Phone: 877-53-NCSCB (2722)

https://grievingstudents.org/

The National Child Traumatic Stress Network

Established to improve access to care, treatment, and services for traumatized children and adolescents exposed to traumatic events. Their page offers descriptive summaries of some of the clinical treatments, mental health interventions, and other trauma-informed service approaches.

Phone: 310-235-2633

http://www.nctsn.org/

The National School Safety Center (NSSC)

NSSC provides school communities and their school safety partners with quality information, resources, consultation, and training services.

Phone: 805-373-9977

http://www.schoolsafety.us/

National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) - TIPS FOR PARENTS & TEACHERS

NASP works to advance effective practices to improve students' learning, behavior, and mental health. They have resources and publications for talking to children about violence: tips for parents and teachers

http://www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources/school-safety-and-crisis/talking-to-children-about-violence-tips-for-parents-and-teachers

Safe and Sound Schools

Created by the parents, educators, and community members of Newton, CT, after the tragedy at Sandy Hook in 2012. They have created an extensive resource library, share inspiring ideas on how to make schools safer, and a variety of helpful toolkits.

https://www.safeandsoundschools.org/

California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES)

Direct and easy access to pertinent emergency preparedness information and resources as they relate to schools throughout California and the nation.

http://www.caloes.ca.gov/cal-oes-divisions/planning-preparedness/school-emergency-planning-safety

San Mateo County Office of Education

They've created guidelines and local resources regarding "Parents and School Safety."

http://www.smcoe.org/parents-and-students/school-safety/

San Francisco Unified School District

They are continually planning and updating both their Crisis Plan and Emergency Operations Plan.

http://www.sfusd.edu/en/safety-and-emergency-plan/student-safety-and-parent-notification.html

http://www.sfusd.edu/en/safety-and-emergency-plan/overview.html

Kara

Located in Palo Alto, Kara provides comprehensive grief support, crisis intervention and education to individuals and communities facing the difficult realities of death and dying. They host Camp Erin: a free, weekend grief camp designed for children ages 6-17 who have experienced the death of a family member or friend.

https://kara-grief.org/

Safe Routes to School (San Francisco)

Works toward making walking and bicycling to school safer and more accessible for children.

http://www.sfsaferoutes.org/

American Psychological Association

Their Psychology Help Center is an online consumer resource featuring information related to psychological issues affecting daily physical and emotional well-being. Their help center has articles discussing how to help children manage distress in the aftermath of a shooting.

http://www.apa.org/helpcenter/aftermath.aspx

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP)

Promotes the healthy development of children, adolescents, and families through advocacy, education, and research. They have resources in areas such as Firearms and Children, Children and Guns (AACAP Policy Statement), Grief and Children.

https://www.aacap.org/AACAP/Latest_News/2014/Talking_to_Children_About_Violence.aspx

Child Mind Institute

An independent national nonprofit organization which provides clinical centers, services, resources and programs. They have free, multilingual downloads for classroom management techniques, common concerns and tips for families and trauma resources.

https://childmind.org/article/helping-children-cope-frightening-news/

Scholastic

The publisher and educational materials supplier has created a collection page called "Resources for Responding to Violence and Tragedy- Expert advice for teachers and parents on reassuring children after disturbing events."

https://www.scholastic.com/teachers/collections/teaching-content/resources-responding-violence-and-tragedy/

Related article from the Scholastic Blog: https://www.scholastic.com/teachers/articles/teaching-content/when-terrible-things-happen-helping-students-recover-trauma/

Morningside Center for Teaching Social Responsibility

National organization that partners with educators to create collaborative, effective, and equitable classrooms, help young people and adults learn the social and emotional skills, and provide guidelines with helpful suggestions for discussing upsetting issues in the news.

http://morningsidecenter.org/teachable-moment

The National Education Association: Healthy Futures Improving Schools, Improving life

They create engaging, research-based resources for all school employees. They offer a variety of user-friendly resources appropriate for families and school employees in areas such as school safety, mental health, and wellness.

http://healthyfutures.nea.org/get-informed/school-safety/

Office for Victims of Crime (OVC)

OVC administers the Crime Victims Fund (Known simply as "The Fund"), which is financed by fines and penalties paid by convicted federal offenders, not from tax dollars. They raise awareness about victims' issues, promote compliance with victims' rights laws, and provides training and technical assistance and publications and products to victim assistance professionals.

https://ovc.gov/pubs/mvt-toolkit/victim-assistance.html

National Center for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

The National Center for PTSD is dedicated to research and education on trauma and PTSD. They work to assure that the latest research findings help those exposed to trauma.

https://www.ptsd.va.gov/

Challenge Day

It provides youth and their communities with experiential programs that demonstrate the possibility of love and connection through the celebration of diversity, truth and full expression.

https://www.challengeday.org/

Sesame Workshop: "When Families Grieve" - A Guide for Parents & Caregivers

This bilingual kit uses the power of Elmo and the Sesame Street Muppets to support grieving families. It includes the Muppets, and stories of families coping with the death of a parent; a parent/caregiver guide

http://www.sesamestreet.org/sites/default/files/media_folders/Media%20Root/Grief_CaregiverGuide.pdf

The Shared Grief Project

They share the stories of individuals who have experienced a major loss at an early age and have gone on to live healthy, happy and successful lives. They also have resources and guides online.

http://sharedgrief.org/

The National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement (NCSCB)

NCSCB at the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work is dedicated to helping schools support their students through crisis and loss through free immediate technical assistance and training to schools and communities that are responding to crises, free education materials, guidelines and resources.

https://www.schoolcrisiscenter.org/

The Moyer Foundation

The mission is to provide comfort, hope and healing to children and families affected by grief and addiction. They have the largest national bereavement program for youth grieving the death of a significant person in their lives.

https://moyerfoundation.org/camps-programs/camp-erin/

California Safe Schools Coalition

Protecting students from discrimination and harassment based on actual and perceived sexual orientation and gender identity.

http://www.casafeschools.org/

Cal State AAA School Safety Patrol

Empowers tudents with the tools and experiences to be leaders on campus and in society.

https://schoolsafety.calstate.aaa.com/

Click here for a look at how to Take Action where you live.

