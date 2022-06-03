ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen Elizabeth sits out of horse racing event

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth will miss another event this Sunday, her favorite, the horse...

www.nbcnews.com

HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Looks Gorgeous In Official Platinum Jubilee Portrait At Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II has released a brand-new portrait for her Platinum Jubilee! The specially commissioned photograph was unveiled on June 1 and shows the smiling 96-year-old monarch sitting on a bench below a window in Windsor Castle’s Victoria Vestibule, per Today. The Queen looked elegant but relaxed in a light blue wool coat and skirt set. The set, which was designed by Angela Kelly, had embroidered white embellishments lining the opening of the jacket and the neckline. Queen Elizabeth II accessorized with two pearl necklaces and her engagement ring from her late husband, Prince Philip. The photo was captured on May 25 and shows a statue of King Charles II in the background. Ranald Mackechnie, who has photographed the royal family twice before, was tapped to take the special portrait.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Palace aides warn Queen, 96, has ‘good and less good days’ and it is unlikely she will be at many other Jubilee events after she lit up star-studded Windsor Castle celebration

The Queen last night reassured tens of millions of Britons and her subjects around the world about her health during an enthusiastic and energetic appearance at the first of her national Platinum Jubilee celebrations - but royal aides also admitted she now has ‘good and less good days’.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Duchess Kate Honors Queen Elizabeth II by Wearing Her Earrings at Platinum Jubilee Service the Monarch Didn’t Attend

Stephen Lock/CPNA Pool/Shutterstock A touching tribute! Duchess Kate made sure Queen Elizabeth II's presence was felt at the British monarch's Service of Thanksgiving during her Platinum Jubilee. After it was revealed that Her Majesty, 96, would not be attending the service due to discomfort she experienced at Trooping the Colour on Thursday, June 2, the […]
WORLD
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

In pictures: Harry and Meghan join royals for National Service of Thanksgiving

The Royal Family and guests have attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral - but without the monarch herself. She is resting at Windsor Castle and is believed to have watched the service on television. Many politicians were among the guests, including Prime Minister Boris...
U.K.
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Queen leaves Prince Philip's walking stick at home as she opts for staghorn cane for Jubilee celebrations (but hands it off and manages to walk unaided!)

The Queen left Prince Philip's walking stick at home last night in favour of a stag horn mobility aid as she enjoyed the first of the jubilee celebrations at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty, 96, opted for a light blue dress with grey pashmina to watch the watched all-star line-up including Dame Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise and Katherine Jenkins perform at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet, Birthday ‘Added Some Light’ Amid Canceled Platinum Jubilee Appearances

Royal introductions! Queen Elizabeth II met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, for the first time during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Us Weekly confirms. “Harry and Meghan visited the queen at Windsor Castle with Lilibet and Archie," a source tells Us exclusively. The visit came as the 96-year-old monarch canceled several events, even though she […]
Daily Mail

Capturing the pomp and pageantry of the royal jubilees: From the 1897 ceremony for Victoria's 60 years on the throne, to 1977 celebrations marking the Queen's quarter century - the fascinating new archive footage showing the nation paying tribute

This week marks the culmination of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with an array of events planned for the weekend. From Trooping the Colour to a party in front of Buckingham Palace, millions of Britons are preparing to take part. Now, a new film collection released to celebrate...
WORLD
Popculture

Platinum Jubilee: Outrage at Epsom Derby After Surprise Fireworks in Honor of Queen Elizabeth

The Platinum Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II included a massive fireworks show on Saturday morning, but many spectators thought this was a terrible idea. The fireworks came very shortly before the Epsom Derby horse race, and it was well within range of the prized animals. Everyone from racing enthusiasts to animal rights advocates worried about how this confusing noise show would impact the animals.
WORLD
The Independent

George and Charlotte make surprise appearance in Cardiff ahead of concert

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made a surprise visit to Wales with their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as the nation gears up for the Platinum Party at the Palace.Across the country, the royal family met well-wishers celebrating the Jubilee, with the Earl and Countess of Wessex visiting Northern Ireland and the Princess Royal at the Epsom Derby with her family.Derby Day is missing the Queen, who has suffered a recurrence of her mobility problems, but jockey Frankie Dettori said she would be watching on television.The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge will take to the stage...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Highlights from the Queen's church service

Royals and officials filled St Paul's Cathedral on Friday for a service to thank the Queen, who is marking 70 years on the throne. The Queen herself was not able to attend, having experienced "discomfort" the previous day. Referring to her love of horse racing, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell...
WORLD
CNBC

Queen Elizabeth thanked for being 'still in the saddle' after 70 years

Queen Elizabeth was honored for her years as head of state at a Friday service to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, an event she missed due to her "mobility issues." Other senior members of the royal family joined politicians, charity figures and groups the queen has supported to pay tribute to the sovereign's record-breaking reign.
WORLD
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: New unseen footage shows Queen's affection for horses

The Queen can be seen caring for the animals in videos to be to be shown as part of ITV's coverage of the Jubilee celebrations. Filmed at the Royal Stud in Sandringham in April, she speaks affectionately to several horses and foals, alongside her breeding and racing adviser John Warren.
ANIMALS

