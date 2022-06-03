ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Governor’s policies stir up controversy

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ron DeSantis is threatening the Special Olympics with a $27 million fine over their vaccine mandate. DeSantis...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 17

Dan Mutispaugh
3d ago

No wonder! This Governor keeps constantly Stirring things,up. Why is it past Governors for the most part like Jeb Bush simply governed?

Reply(1)
2
keep it right 7
3d ago

Voting 💙 all the way down the ballot 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🇺🇲

Reply(2)
24
CBS Miami

LGBTQ groups ready to fight Florida over Medicaid ban for transgender treatments

TALLAHASSEE — National and state legal and LGBTQ-advocacy groups are preparing to fight a move by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to deny Medicaid coverage for treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty-blocking medication for transgender people.Lambda Legal, the National Health Law Program, the Florida Health Justice Project and Southern Legal Counsel issued a statement Friday, a day after the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration announced it would start a rule-making process related to treatment for gender dysphoria.The groups sharply criticized a report that the Agency for Health Care Administration is using as a basis for the expected effort to...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Annette Taddeo drops Democratic bid for governor to run for Congress

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Democrat from South Florida, is dropping her campaign for the party’s nomination for governor and is now running for Congress. As first reported by CBS Miami, Taddeo will instead challenge Rep. María Elvira Salazar, a Republican who represents the 27th...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Three Bills from the Florida Legislature

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 21, 2022, to act on these bills. CS/HB 45 – Educational Opportunities for Disabled Veterans. CS/CS/CS/HB 399 – Motor Vehicle and Vessel Law...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Ag Commissioner Fried urges Feds to ‘closely monitor’ Florida’s election process

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is urging federal officials to “closely monitor” the state’s election process, claiming that the DeSantis administration and the GOP-led Legislature have been implementing “deliberate attempts to circumvent or override democratic norms,” according to a Monday letter to the U.S. Department of Justice. Fried, an attorney and an elected Cabinet official, […] The post Ag Commissioner Fried urges Feds to ‘closely monitor’ Florida’s election process appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signed Freedom First Budget to Further FWC’s Mission to Protect Natural Resources

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Freedom First Budget furthering the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s mission to protect Florida’s natural resources and support FWC law enforcement officers. The budget reaffirms Governor DeSantis’ steadfast commitment to natural resource conservation for...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trailing Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Quits to Fight for House Seat Instead

State Sen. Annette Taddeo said Monday that she would drop out of the running to become Florida’s next governor, instead switching tack to pursue a Miami-area congressional seat. Taddeo, who announced her gubernatorial candidacy last fall, faltered on the road to the upcoming Democratic primary in August, struggling to establish the funds or polling numbers necessary to be a serious threat to her opponents, Rep. Charlie Crist and commissioner of agriculture Nikki Fried. On Monday, Taddeo said her decision to quit the race was a response to recent mass shootings. “We are at a critical point in our country,” Taddeo told CBS Miami, the first outlet to report her exit. “And frankly, I am not going to stand on the sidelines and not go in there and fight, especially after what we saw in Buffalo and Uvalde.” Taddeo has unsuccessfully run for Congress three times previously. This time around, she will vie for the seat in Florida’s 27th Congressional District with its current occupant, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R), arguably best-known for her ability to generate wild headlines about “neo-Marxists” in the media.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

As Florida Announces $14 Million Investment, Governor Ron DeSantis Proclaims “We Take Election Integrity Seriously”

On June 5, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to demonstrate just how seriously election integrity is being taken in the sunshine state. The governor was keen to tout the $14 million recently invested in measures to promote election integrity, including measures introduced as part of his newly created Office of Election Crimes and Security - referred to by some as the governor's private election police force.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Florida at high risk of straining hospitals, more

1. Much of Florida at high risk of straining hospitals. The latest wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by omicron subvariants of the coronavirus, has surged so much that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people in most of central and southern Florida should mask up while indoors.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Questions arise about Florida’s new mandatory condo inspection law

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Weeks after Florida lawmakers passed a bill requiring older condominiums to undergo safety inspections to ensure the buildings’ structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members have many questions about how the new requirements will impact owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Sierra Club endorses Charlie Crist in Governor’s race

Sierra Club Florida has not endorsed in a Primary Election for Governor in memory. The Florida chapter of the Sierra Club is backing Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist for Governor, with the group’s leaders noting Monday they have rarely endorsed in the Primary Election season but are convinced now is the time.
FLORIDA STATE
fernandinaobserver.com

New absentee ballot requirements could cut usage of vote by mail

This upcoming election is the first major one the new requirements will be in force. New voter identification requirements are going to be in force for the first time for a major election this year and, as a result, it’s likely some voters will be unable to vote by their preferred method.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs budget, vetoes $3.13 billion | Florida News | Tampa

Photo courtesy Governor’s Press Office” class=”uk-display-block uk-position-relative uk-visible-toggle”>. Pointing to a should extra brace the state in the direction of a doable recession, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued $3.13 billion in vetoes Thursday as he signed a file $109.9 billion funds for the fiscal yr which will begin July 1.
FLORIDA STATE
fernandinaobserver.com

Governor Ron DeSantis continues support for conservation, FWC and Florida’s law enforcement officers

Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Freedom First Budget furthering the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) mission to protect Florida’s natural resources and support FWC law enforcement officers. The budget reaffirms Governor DeSantis’ steadfast commitment to natural resource conservation for future generations. Included in the Governor’s Freedom First Budget are important investments in red tide research, manatee rescue and care, derelict vessel removal, and support for law enforcement.
FLORIDA STATE

