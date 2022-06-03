Florida Governor’s policies stir up controversy

TALLAHASSEE — National and state legal and LGBTQ-advocacy groups are preparing to fight a move by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to deny Medicaid coverage for treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty-blocking medication for transgender people.Lambda Legal, the National Health Law Program, the Florida Health Justice Project and Southern Legal Counsel issued a statement Friday, a day after the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration announced it would start a rule-making process related to treatment for gender dysphoria.The groups sharply criticized a report that the Agency for Health Care Administration is using as a basis for the expected effort to...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Democrat from South Florida, is dropping her campaign for the party’s nomination for governor and is now running for Congress. As first reported by CBS Miami, Taddeo will instead challenge Rep. María Elvira Salazar, a Republican who represents the 27th...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Individuals who protest in entrance of private houses in Florida can face jail time and fines under a brand new bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday. The governor talked about the bill would cease protests in Florida like “these waged by abortion rights protesters...
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 21, 2022, to act on these bills. CS/HB 45 – Educational Opportunities for Disabled Veterans. CS/CS/CS/HB 399 – Motor Vehicle and Vessel Law...
Quality Journalism for Critical Times
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is urging federal officials to “closely monitor” the state’s election process, claiming that the DeSantis administration and the GOP-led Legislature have been implementing “deliberate attempts to circumvent or override democratic norms,” according to a Monday letter to the U.S. Department of Justice. Fried, an attorney and an elected Cabinet official, […]
The post Ag Commissioner Fried urges Feds to ‘closely monitor’ Florida’s election process appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Freedom First Budget furthering the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s mission to protect Florida’s natural resources and support FWC law enforcement officers. The budget reaffirms Governor DeSantis’ steadfast commitment to natural resource conservation for...
State Sen. Annette Taddeo said Monday that she would drop out of the running to become Florida’s next governor, instead switching tack to pursue a Miami-area congressional seat. Taddeo, who announced her gubernatorial candidacy last fall, faltered on the road to the upcoming Democratic primary in August, struggling to establish the funds or polling numbers necessary to be a serious threat to her opponents, Rep. Charlie Crist and commissioner of agriculture Nikki Fried. On Monday, Taddeo said her decision to quit the race was a response to recent mass shootings. “We are at a critical point in our country,” Taddeo told CBS Miami, the first outlet to report her exit. “And frankly, I am not going to stand on the sidelines and not go in there and fight, especially after what we saw in Buffalo and Uvalde.” Taddeo has unsuccessfully run for Congress three times previously. This time around, she will vie for the seat in Florida’s 27th Congressional District with its current occupant, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R), arguably best-known for her ability to generate wild headlines about “neo-Marxists” in the media.
Nearly 14 years after a Lee County girl was catastrophically injured when she was hit by a truck, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said Florida’s Medicaid program can recoup a chunk of the money it paid for her initial care. Justices, in a 7-2 opinion, sided with the...
On June 5, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to demonstrate just how seriously election integrity is being taken in the sunshine state. The governor was keen to tout the $14 million recently invested in measures to promote election integrity, including measures introduced as part of his newly created Office of Election Crimes and Security - referred to by some as the governor's private election police force.
1. Much of Florida at high risk of straining hospitals. The latest wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by omicron subvariants of the coronavirus, has surged so much that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people in most of central and southern Florida should mask up while indoors.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Weeks after Florida lawmakers passed a bill requiring older condominiums to undergo safety inspections to ensure the buildings’ structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members have many questions about how the new requirements will impact owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection...
Sierra Club Florida has not endorsed in a Primary Election for Governor in memory. The Florida chapter of the Sierra Club is backing Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist for Governor, with the group’s leaders noting Monday they have rarely endorsed in the Primary Election season but are convinced now is the time.
This upcoming election is the first major one the new requirements will be in force. New voter identification requirements are going to be in force for the first time for a major election this year and, as a result, it’s likely some voters will be unable to vote by their preferred method.
Florida’s surgeon general came out this week against certain gender dysphoria treatments for children, and now, Medicaid coverage for some of those treatments are being reassessed in the state. What You Need To Know. State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo wrote a letter saying that gender treatments aren't effective...
Photo courtesy Governor’s Press Office” class=”uk-display-block uk-position-relative uk-visible-toggle”>. Pointing to a should extra brace the state in the direction of a doable recession, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued $3.13 billion in vetoes Thursday as he signed a file $109.9 billion funds for the fiscal yr which will begin July 1.
Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Freedom First Budget furthering the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) mission to protect Florida’s natural resources and support FWC law enforcement officers. The budget reaffirms Governor DeSantis’ steadfast commitment to natural resource conservation for future generations. Included in the Governor’s Freedom First Budget are important investments in red tide research, manatee rescue and care, derelict vessel removal, and support for law enforcement.
Comments / 17