ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotia, NY

Scotia referendum on new fire station, other upgrades Tuesday

By Elizabeth
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cw1Sf_0fzxP76R00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber The Scotia Fire Department firehouse on Mohawk Avenue in the village Friday, January 28, 2022.

SCOTIA – Scotia residents will head to the polls Tuesday to decide whether the village should bond for around $13.8 million for 24 to 26 years to build a new fire station and renovate the current village hall, which also houses the police department.

The village has accumulated boxes over the years of documents and studies discussing the need to upgrade its facilities which are at least a century old. None of the facilities meet the needs of the employees working in them or the tasks that come with their jobs, officials have said. They also do not meet some safety standards, including those that make the buildings compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Mayor Tom Gifford, also a volunteer firefighter with the department, has pushed in his final year on the board to get the bonding approved so the village can move forward with the project.

In 2008 the village held a referendum for the project, which at that point was estimated to cost over $8 million. It failed.

Prior to the final public information session Thursday evening the public was invited to tour the facilities.

Amanda Gonzalez-Barone, owner of Girl Fight Fitness, who is also running for a seat on the village board and has attended the forums said she had to wiggle her tripod around the tight spaces in the firehouse in order to illustrate the conditions for those who could not attend the open house.

She and others recognize the need for the facilities but are concerned about the cost since taxes have risen in the village over the years and this project would increase taxes.

“We need to have a better fire station,” said one resident. ”We need a better police station. We can’t afford the cost.”

The Fire Department has a maximum of four career firefighters, a minimum of three stationed at the department during the day, along with the chief and a max of three or minimum of two at night. Other than that new information much of what had been said at past meetings was reiterated to the handful of people who attended in person along with two people on zoom.

The project calls for building a new approximately 14,000-square-foot fire station in a portion of the municipal lot behind the village hall. That square-footage is down from a previously discussed almost 16,000-square-foot space. That change allowed for the addition of parking spaces back to what was left of the lot. That lot currently allows for 57 spaces, and would have 41 spaces under the new plan.

The reduction in size also meant a reduction in costs from $9.9 million to $8.75 million.

The department has seven vehicles that would be housed in the facility – four large pieces and three small pieces.

The proposed building would be 80 feet in length with four doors. There would be three bays with two vehicles each, and then space for one vehicle to park in a smaller bay. The other half of the project calls for spending $5 million to renovate the existing village hall to better suit the needs of the village employees and police department and meet various compliance requirements including ADA standards.

If this moves forward, it means a Scotia resident with a house assessed at $100,000 could face a tax increase of $193 annually.

If approved the design process will begin and then the village will need to bid out the project, said Sean Foran, vice president of fire protection services of Hueber Breuer, the Syracuse-based construction management firm the village is working with. If bids come back too high, the project will not be completed.

“The village can not spend more than is publicly approved,” Foran said.

The only way it could move forward with a project that costs more than the $13.8 million it wants to bond for is by getting public approval for more money.

Videos of the forums can be viewed on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGbVFDQrfJ54neJuszEf8sQ.

Voting Day information

When: Noon to 9 p.m., Tuesday June 7

Where: Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 103 S. Reynolds St.

Who can vote: you are registered in scotia to vote, own, rent or lease property in scotia that is also your primary residence.

If you are a business owner but do not reside in Scotia you cannot vote in the referendum. If you own rental property but do not live there full time you cannot vote in the referendum.

People can register to vote on the same day as the referendum.

Reporter Shenandoah Briere can be reached at sbriere@dailygazette.net. Follow her on Twitter @SB_DailyGazette.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: News, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vhHp_0fzxP76R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rNo8_0fzxP76R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wb826_0fzxP76R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uc9Kc_0fzxP76R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTWE2_0fzxP76R00

Comments / 0

Related
cityofglensfalls.com

Glens Falls Buildings and Codes Department Operational Changes

Glens Falls Buildings and Codes Department Operational Changes. GLENS FALLS – Mayor Bill Collins announced today some changes to the Building and Codes Department starting Monday, June 6. Following a completion of a study by LaBella Associates, the City will be making structural improvements, updating internal processes, and installing...
GLENS FALLS, NY
wamc.org

City seeks applicants for cannabis legalization advisory board

The City of Albany is looking for members to serve on the Local Cannabis Advisory Committee. Officials say individuals and groups interested in applying to be considered for the committee should submit a current resume along with a brief statement outlining their interest in joining the panel. According to the...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scotia, NY
Hot 99.1

Another Snag! Will Albany’s Central Warehouse Ever Get New Life?

The saga continues. The biggest eyesore in Albany just seems intent on hovering over the city in its current ever-deteriorating condition. The sprawling 11 story concrete structure has sat abandoned along 787 for decades. It was most recently purchased by Evan Blum, who owns a Harlem based salvage business, in 2017. At the time, he had plans of rehabbing the building and turning part of it into an art gallery.
WRGB

Crews respond to residential fire in Berne

BERNE, NY (WRGB) — Fire crews put out a fire that started in the garage of a Berne home Sunday. The calls came in shortly before 6 for a home on Helderberg Trail, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. Several local fire departments responded. Details are limited at...
BERNE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Day#Fire Department#Americans#Girl Fight Fitness
WRGB

One transported for evaluation after Gloversville fire

GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — The Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 56 First Ave. this evening in the Gloversville. The alarm was transmitted at 6:15 pm and Gloversville units arrived at 6:18 to find fire showing in the rear east side of the structure. Captain William Nealon and Firefighter Jason Malik advanced the first line into the structure to extinguish the main body of fire in the kitchen and first floor. The fire did extend to the second floor and a second line was stretched to cut off the advancing fire.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Troy water main repair closes Fourth Street

The City of Troy will be shutting down a busy road next week for repairs. Work will begin Monday on a water main break patch on Fourth Street between Mann Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. The work is expected to take a week, but could take longer if there's bad weather.
WNYT

Troy road shutting down all-week for water main break repairs

TROY - The city of Troy will be shutting down a busy road this week for repairs. Work was starting Monday on a water main break patch on 4th Street between Mann Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. The work is expected to take a week, but could take longer if there's...
TROY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Corporal Johnson honored with ceremony at Sheriff’s Office

GREENPORT—The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office had an early Memorial Day ceremony to honor Valatie native Corporal Clifford Stanley Johnson. Cpl. Johnson was listed as Missing in Action December 6, 1950 in the vicinity of Hagaru-ri, North Korea and was presumed dead December 31, 1953. In 2018, following a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wamc.org

Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler offers his own definition of “progressive” in bid for third term

Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler is running for a third six-year term. The 62-year-old Democrat went unchallenged in 2016, but this year he’ll be tested in the primary by Southern Berkshire District Chief Probation Officer Alf Barbalunga. Bowler spoke with WAMC about making his case to voters, and the race for Berkshire District Attorney — as he supports challenger Timothy Shugrue over incumbent Andrea Harrington.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Large fire breaks out at old cereal factory in Orange, Massachusetts

ORANGE, Mass. — Firefighters in central Massachusetts are battling a large fire in Orange that broke out in a building that once housed a cereal factory, according to officials. Orange Fire Chief James Young said the fire at 16 West River St. was first reported at about 11:45 a.m....
NEWS10 ABC

Americade roars back to Lake George this week

What's that sound, roaring through the mountains along the edge of Lake George? The bikers are descending upon the village in droves once again. This week is Americade season - returning to its usual spot on the calendar for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Hot 99.1

Hudson River Levels to Drop Eight Feet, Here’s Why

The shores of the Hudson River will expand and the water will become more shallow for a period of time in one local community. Kinda scary to think about what might pop up. So what's causing the river to recede? It's actually a planned project that may affect water levels for several months.
HUDSON, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
208
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy