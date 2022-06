FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Health Department said the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has raised its COVID-19 Community Level for Forsyth County to high. The levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Health leaders said the level can be high, medium or low. They said previously the level was low from March 10 until May 26, when it was upgraded to medium.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO