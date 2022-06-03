ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McFreezer: How to score ice bags from McDonald’s

By The Sun
 3 days ago

When you’re planning a backyard party this summer, you don’t need to swing by the grocery store for one hot-weather staple.

Instead, head to McDonald’s, where you’ll find a shockingly good deal on a summer must-have, and even your cashier may be surprised by the order.

The hot tip – well, cool tip – is apparently a much-beloved hack for many families.

The experts at Taste of Home revealed that McDonald’s can be the unlikely hero of your next barbecue, sports outing, or road trip if you buy your bagged ice there.

All you need to do is ask your cashier for a bag of ice at the counter or in the drive-through lane.

If you’ve never ordered ice before, be prepared to deal with slight confusion, since some employees may not know about the trick either.

“You may need to ask for a manager if the employee is unsure of the process,” the pros explained.

Price varies by location, the experts wrote, but most McDonald’s stores will sell a bag of ice for around $1.50, and some locations will even keep the cost under a dollar.

That’s a bargain compared to convenience stores and grocery stores, where similarly-sized bags of ice often cost $2.50 or more.

#fyp #foryoupage #foryou #caloriedeficit #lifehack #mcdonalds #ice #weightloss #fastfood #healthyliving

When you’re heading out of town on a road trip, this is a brilliant way to make sure your cooler beverages and perishable snacks are kept cold.

The hack works, and to prove it, some TikTok users have documented themselves trying it out.

Makenzie Logan posted a clip of herself buying ice via the McDonald’s drive-through line, where she said she paid $1.99 for the bag.

McDonald’s apparently offers ice bags at a request for $1.50.
Many commenters were impressed by the trick, and couldn’t wait to try it themselves.

“You can do that?!” a shocked commenter said.

“Their ice is so crunchy,” another excited commenter wrote.

Some commenters said other restaurants, like Sonic, Captain D’s, and Chick-fil-A sell bagged ice, too, though it depends on your location’s policies.

TikTok user Makenzie Logan shows nicely crunched the ice is inside McDonald’s bags.
Those who already knew about the hack were thrilled to see the genius idea spreading.

“My freezer always has McDonald’s ice,” a viewer wrote. “I love it so much!”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

