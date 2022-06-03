ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Letters to the Editor — June 4, 2022

By Post readers
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPelk_0fzxO4zX00

The Issue: Steve Cuozzo’s column arguing that New Yorkers who move to Florida will regret it.

In response to Steve Cuozzo’s “Orange dubious” (June 2): I left Long Island in 2016 at the age of 52 after living my entire life in New York. Now, I live in northern Florida. Mr. Cuozzo: I’m never going back.

Oh sure, we have storms. We have some incredible wildlife, too, and, yes, life here is very different — thank God!

Here in Florida, I can go into town and not worry about being shot, stabbed or attacked. I also have the reassurance that should something of that nature occur, the perpetrator or perpetrators will be held to account to the fullest extent of the law. No catch-and-release down here.

All this, and my taxes are a quarter what they were in New York.

So as I lie on my hammock in my backyard under this gorgeous palm tree, with the sound of the river flowing behind me, I tell you, Mr. Cuozzo, you can keep your filthy, overpriced, broken-down collection of a greater time. I’m staying in Florida.

Martin Palagonia
Jacksonville, Fla.

Cuozzo’s bashing of South Florida in comparison to New York left out some glaring differences. The biggest is crime. It’s rampant in New York City with people being shot and stabbed indiscriminately anywhere and anytime.

All the beautiful museums and Broadway shows Cuozzo speaks of are under-attended because people are too afraid to walk the streets.

Add in four to six months of gray weather with snow, sleet, ice and often below-freezing temperatures, and it’s hard to believe anyone would move back to New York. Winters are beautiful in South Florida.

As for hurricanes: An 80-foot oak tree fell on my house during Hurricane Sandy when I lived in New Jersey. I was displaced for six months.

Hindy Kierman
Boynton Beach, Fla.

A message to Cuozzo: Don’t hold your breath waiting for those people to come back.

In Florida, our governor takes no prisoners. Yours lets them out. Our predators are four-legged and roam the lakes; yours are two-legged and roam the subways. Florida protects its senior citizens. New York doesn’t.

I’ve lived here six years and haven’t met one person who wanted to go back. We like spending our pension dollars down here. They go much further.

John Fleming
Punta Gorda, Fla.

As a New Yorker who moved to Florida seven months ago, I feel compelled to respond to Cuoz­zo’s article.

I have been able to survive in the most glorious sun-filled weather, negligible crime, spotless streets, absence of potholes, accessible and functional government agencies and reduced prices on everything.

Steve, take off your blinders and see the relic of a once-great city that has crumbled. No, I will not be back in five years. Stay safe. Buy a Kevlar vest before it’s outlawed.

Alan Teitelbaum
Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Thanks to Cuozzo for trying to set New Yorkers straight about the hell it is to live in Florida. But he didn’t go far enough.

As a former New Yorker and a 17-year, full-time resident of South Florida, I could tell you stories that would more than reassure Big Apple residents that living with the likes of Gov. “Kiss Me” Andrew Cuomo, Mayor “Don’t Blame Me” Bill de Blasio, Sen. “Chuck You” Schumer and the always charming and insightful Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cannot be beat.

Not to mention exorbitant taxes and rents, pointless lockdowns and COVID mandates, killer nursing homes and killers in general.

Stay put, New Yorkers. A move to the Sunshine State will only have you pining for your urban Paradise Lost. Trust me.

Raymond Goydon
Delray Beach, Fla.

Want to weigh in on today’s stories? Send your thoughts (along with your full name and city of residence) to letters@nypost.com. Letters are subject to editing for clarity, length, accuracy and style.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Bill De Blasio
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy