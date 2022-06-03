Letters to the Editor — June 4, 2022

The Issue: Steve Cuozzo’s column arguing that New Yorkers who move to Florida will regret it.

In response to Steve Cuozzo’s “Orange dubious” (June 2): I left Long Island in 2016 at the age of 52 after living my entire life in New York. Now, I live in northern Florida. Mr. Cuozzo: I’m never going back.

Oh sure, we have storms. We have some incredible wildlife, too, and, yes, life here is very different — thank God!

Here in Florida, I can go into town and not worry about being shot, stabbed or attacked. I also have the reassurance that should something of that nature occur, the perpetrator or perpetrators will be held to account to the fullest extent of the law. No catch-and-release down here.

All this, and my taxes are a quarter what they were in New York.

So as I lie on my hammock in my backyard under this gorgeous palm tree, with the sound of the river flowing behind me, I tell you, Mr. Cuozzo, you can keep your filthy, overpriced, broken-down collection of a greater time. I’m staying in Florida.

Martin Palagonia

Jacksonville, Fla.

Cuozzo’s bashing of South Florida in comparison to New York left out some glaring differences. The biggest is crime. It’s rampant in New York City with people being shot and stabbed indiscriminately anywhere and anytime.

All the beautiful museums and Broadway shows Cuozzo speaks of are under-attended because people are too afraid to walk the streets.

Add in four to six months of gray weather with snow, sleet, ice and often below-freezing temperatures, and it’s hard to believe anyone would move back to New York. Winters are beautiful in South Florida.

As for hurricanes: An 80-foot oak tree fell on my house during Hurricane Sandy when I lived in New Jersey. I was displaced for six months.

Hindy Kierman

Boynton Beach, Fla.

A message to Cuozzo: Don’t hold your breath waiting for those people to come back.

In Florida, our governor takes no prisoners. Yours lets them out. Our predators are four-legged and roam the lakes; yours are two-legged and roam the subways. Florida protects its senior citizens. New York doesn’t.

I’ve lived here six years and haven’t met one person who wanted to go back. We like spending our pension dollars down here. They go much further.

John Fleming

Punta Gorda, Fla.

As a New Yorker who moved to Florida seven months ago, I feel compelled to respond to Cuoz­zo’s article.

I have been able to survive in the most glorious sun-filled weather, negligible crime, spotless streets, absence of potholes, accessible and functional government agencies and reduced prices on everything.

Steve, take off your blinders and see the relic of a once-great city that has crumbled. No, I will not be back in five years. Stay safe. Buy a Kevlar vest before it’s outlawed.

Alan Teitelbaum

Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Thanks to Cuozzo for trying to set New Yorkers straight about the hell it is to live in Florida. But he didn’t go far enough.

As a former New Yorker and a 17-year, full-time resident of South Florida, I could tell you stories that would more than reassure Big Apple residents that living with the likes of Gov. “Kiss Me” Andrew Cuomo, Mayor “Don’t Blame Me” Bill de Blasio, Sen. “Chuck You” Schumer and the always charming and insightful Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cannot be beat.

Not to mention exorbitant taxes and rents, pointless lockdowns and COVID mandates, killer nursing homes and killers in general.

Stay put, New Yorkers. A move to the Sunshine State will only have you pining for your urban Paradise Lost. Trust me.

Raymond Goydon

Delray Beach, Fla.

