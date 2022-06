GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — The Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 56 First Ave. this evening in the Gloversville. The alarm was transmitted at 6:15 pm and Gloversville units arrived at 6:18 to find fire showing in the rear east side of the structure. Captain William Nealon and Firefighter Jason Malik advanced the first line into the structure to extinguish the main body of fire in the kitchen and first floor. The fire did extend to the second floor and a second line was stretched to cut off the advancing fire.

GLOVERSVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO