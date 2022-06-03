ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record-high gas prices affect summer travel

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcessive fuel costs are turning into a serious pace bump...

Autoweek.com

Where Gas Prices Are Headed This Summer

The Memorial Day travel weekend saw a national average gas price reach $4.62 a gallon, a number that has already been surpassed in subsequent days, with $4.73 quoted on Thursday, June 2. A number of industry experts predict that gas prices will reach an average of $5.00 nationwide by the...
CBS New York

Gas prices soar nationwide after Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK -- Gas prices nationwide are soaring to record highs against following the Memorial Day weekend.AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular is $4.82.In New Jersey, the price is even higher at $4.92 a gallon. Drivers in New York are paying $4.85 a gallon, and in Connecticut, a gallon of regular costs about $4.84.Analysts say don't expect it to get better any time soon as demand for oil is outpacing supply.U.S. and OPEC oil production is increasing, but it's still below pre-pandemic levels, and the war in Ukraine means millions of barrels a day of Russian oil will stay off the market."The longer Russia's 10 million barrels remain off the global market by sanctions, the worse it could potentially get this summer," one expert said.Historically, gas prices drop in the fall following the summer driving season.
thecentersquare.com

Gas prices hit new record highs to kick off week

(The Center Square) – Gas prices hit another new record to kick off the week Monday, continuing a steady stream of record-breaking days. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline is at $4.87, the highest ever. That's more than a week of new records highs every day.
UPI News

Oil expert predicts U.S. gas prices could pass $5.05

June 6 (UPI) -- U.S. gas prices could soon pass a national average of $5.05 a gallon, a veteran oil analyst predicted Monday, as Americans said the high prices are hurting their businesses. Andy Lipow, president of the consulting firm Lipow Oil Associate, told CNN that he expects the national...
The Center Square

Steady climb to $5: Gas prices spike again Saturday

(The Center Square) – The average price of a gallon of gasoline is making a steady march toward $5, a threshold nine states already have breached. Overnight, gas prices spiked another six cents nationwide, according to AAA. American motorists are paying on average $4.82 a gallon as of Saturday. A week ago, the average was $4.60, but prices have only risen every day since then.
