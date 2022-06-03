Pride month kicks off in Lubbock, Saturday, June,4

We've had two rains. Yeah, there may be a little here and there, but basically it rained twice in Lubbock recently. I'm just stunned, amazed and confused about how unprepared Lubbock is for rain. I know it doesn't happen that often, but it happens. And when it happens, we have the same problems over and over which are rarely addressed by the City on any level.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO