Lubbock, TX

Pride month kicks off in Lubbock, Saturday, June,4

By Mikayla Holmes
everythinglubbock.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas— The city of Lubbock will kick off its celebrations for Pride month Saturday, June 4. The annual pride parade will start at 7:00 p.m....

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 2

anthony martinez
3d ago

Pride is something you feel after an achievement. Since when did being gay become an achievement?

Reply(1)
5
