Queen Elizabeth misses Jubilee service over “discomfort”

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth II missed a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Salon

When a royal child misbehaves, a mother is blamed. She shouldn't be

One star shone brightly at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, an extended weekend of parades, church services, a derby, a pageant and pomp and circumstance marking Her Majesty The Queen's 70 years of service. The Queen herself did not attend the weekend festivities (though people waved gamely at a hologram in a gilded carriage, in an attraction that could give Disney World a run for its money). The palace ascribed the absence of the elderly monarch, who survived COVID earlier this year, to "episodic mobility issues."
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

