WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the arm after three people attempted to rob him. Winston-Salem police say a man got dropped off at East Gate Apartments on New Walkertown Road around 8 p.m. When he got there, three men with guns confronted him and tried to rob him. They shot the […]

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO