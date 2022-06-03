ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Fruitvale Junior High School honors the memory of former student at graduation

By Taylor Levesque, 23ABC, Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFegC_0fzxMOdE00

Thousands of students across Kern County graduated this week moving on to the next phase of their lives. But not every student was present and one family says these celebrations are a reminder of things they will not have in the future.

Thirteen-year-old Nic Peterson should have been graduating from Fruitvale Junior High School on Friday alongside his classmates, celebrating with his family and friends, and of course, making summer plans. But instead, his life was taken too soon.

It's been 16 months since Nic was killed when a motorcycle he was on with his step-father was involved in a crash with an SUV. And Friday Fruitvale Junior High School made sure to include him during the school’s graduation celebration.

“He was kind, humble, gracious funny, and kind to all he met. I will always remember his stories on zoom and his stories about snakes.”

Those words and more were used to describe how Principal Erick Rouanzoin and teachers remember Nic.

“Some of his teachers had this to say about him: 'I was fortunate to have Nic in my class. He loved coming to school and being with his friends. He was always willing to help others and wanted to find a way to make others happy,'” said Rouanzoin.

READ ALSO:

Nic’s family accepted his posthumous diploma and says it means the world that Nic was included in the ceremony.

Fruitvale Junior High School honors student's memory

Said Brandee Coffia, Nic’s aunt: “It's very bittersweet because this is a milestone that Nic should have been here for. He should have been here to walk across that stage himself to receive that diploma. It's a milestone that Nic would have been, true to character, very happy to celebrate and would have more than likely brought laughs in the process of accepting his diploma.”

Coffia opened his yearbook after the ceremony and it was full of messages from teachers and classmates.

“It's very easy to lose hope and being here today and seeing the love and support that the students, staff, and parents have for Nic and for the family is really rejuvenating and it helps us to reclaim a little bit of our strength so that we can take the next steps going forward and continue to stay strong and be patient and allow things to work out the way that they need to.”

After the ceremony, Coffia told me she was also able to catch up with Nic’s close friends and other graduates and gave them the advice to continue striving for success and honor Nic by doing the right thing and being kind to others.

Comments / 4

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Bank of America announces selected students for Student Leader program

The Bank of America recognized two students Monday who were selected for the bank's Student Leader program, which has provided them an eight-week internship at The Mission at Kern County. Indiana Vargas Avellan of Bakersfield Christian High School and Nathaniel Chen of Stockdale High School were culled from 59 Kern...
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Education
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Education
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Education
KGET

Kern County Fire Department hosts 20 women for weekend training camp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department hosted its first ever women’s academy. An opportunity to give local women a day-long experience of the work of a firefighter. Being a firefighter takes dedication and 20 women geared up to see what it takes. “So this program is about inspiring confidence, showing females this […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMJ

UPDATE: Porterville High School Lockdown Lifted

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The lockdown at Porterville High School has been lifted. Police say an incident happened near the school so the school was locked down as a precaution. Once the incident was clear, the lockdown was lifted. ———————— (KMJ) —...
PORTERVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool
thesungazette.com

Visalia Chamber names Man, Woman of the Year

VISALIA – A community is a network of relationships strengthened by the commitment of its members to each other. It’s about serving customers who support local business, caring for patients who care for others, and helping others who may be unable to help themselves. For more than six...
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield's first-ever 911 dispatcher tasked with providing mental health care

Delphina Rojo never imagined going into mental health care recovery. But after gaining years of experience in Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from CSUB, Rojo now occupies Bakersfield’s inaugural position as a recovery specialist tasked with fielding 911 calls that meet certain criteria. She provides mental health services for the Bakersfield Police Department’s Communications Center.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KGET

Retired BPD K9 Bronx dies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Bakersfield Police Department is mourning the loss of Bronx, another one of its retired K9s. K9 Bronx served with his handler, Sergeant Chris Dalton, from January 2010 until his retirement in January 2018. BPD posted on its Facebook page Monday that Bronx was surrounded by his loving family, members of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Teamwork ruled the day: KCSO graduates detentions deputies

They started out as strangers but left as a family. The graduating recruits came together again Friday to be sworn in as detentions deputies for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office after enduring a 14-week process at the KCSO's academy. Newly sworn-in detentions deputy Brenna Jeffries said her "brothers and sisters" in the academy attempted to lift each other up when they faced struggles.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man killed in shooting near Stine Road identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed a 30-year-old man last Friday in southwest Bakersfield. At around 6 p.m., KCSO deputies responded to the area of of Fishering Drive and Stine Road. Upon arrival, deputies found Tramell Kwame Shotwell, of Bakersfield, with a gunshot wound.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CBCC celebrating cancer survivors with free event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of National Cancer Survivors Month, The Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center is celebrating cancer survivors with a free event on Monday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees can enjoy a free photo booth, food, drinks and music. There will also be a special gift for survivors. Medical staff […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMJ

Teen Shot While At Visalia Family Gathering

(KMJ) — A Teenage girl was struck by a stray bullet during a family event at her home in Visalia. Visalia Police say they have an open investigation on a shooting incident that happened near the 2100 Block of North Divisadero Street. A family was having a gathering at...
VISALIA, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy