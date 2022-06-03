ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Insurance starts at fertilization? Oklahoma Rep. questions ambiguity of latest abortion ban law

By Nick Camper/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Representative Mickey Dollens of Oklahoma City questioned the language of House Bill 4327 and said mothers should seek to claim their zygote as a dependent on tax returns, along with filing for life insurance on a fertilized egg.

He took to Twitter Friday morning to share his thoughts about potential changes to tax and insurance claims.

“My point with making this post is that consistency is a foundation of virtue and that if they’re going to pass laws, you have to hold their feet to the fire and make sure that it’s consistent across the board,” said Dollens.

He went on to say, theoretically if someone were to visit Oklahoma from outside of the country, any baby that was conceived in the state could be considered a U.S. citizen. If life starts at fertilization, as opposed to birth, then the law would need to change.

HB4327 states that life starts at fertilization. This bill was signed by Governor Kevin Stitt on May 25 .

Representatives Wendi Stearman and Sean Roberts, authors of the bill, did not return News 4’s request for an interview or a statement regarding this issue.

The ACLU has mentioned their intent to file a lawsuit against the state over HB4327. Presumably the language will be challenged and clarity will come from what the court’s decide.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma sent News4 a statement:

“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK) is currently assessing Oklahoma Senate Bill 1503 and House Bill 4327. The bills have been challenged in court, and BCBSOK is monitoring the docket for the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s decision to determine the most appropriate guidance for our customers and members. We have processes in place to identify and pend claims for services in Oklahoma that may be impacted by this law.”

Both the Oklahoma Insurance Department and the Oklahoma Tax Commission said each will continue to apply laws as they are currently written.

Kaybae
3d ago

Child support should start at conception. Should be able to put a fetus on your tax return for the child tax credit. Should be able to take a life insurance policy out on the fetus. Shouldn't be able to deport immigrants who became pregnant in the US. Should be unconstitutional to jail pregnant women as the fetus can't have due process. Like if the govt is gunna do this then let's do it all the way. If a zygote or a fetus is a person then they should have every single right that's afforded to already born people.

Emelius
3d ago

if the state of Oklahoma is going to ban abortion from conception because they believe that the fertilized egg is a child from that moment, then they should absolutely require child support from that moment and allow the parents to take out life insurance and claim the child as a dependent. if I miscarriage occurs at any point then the life insurance policy should be required to pay out the policy amount. this will most likely make life insurance much more expensive in Oklahoma, but this is the price voters pay for electing these people who have radical political agendas.

MONKEYLOVER777
3d ago

Definitely valid when you consider if you were to murder a pregnant woman, & the baby dies, you can also be charged with murder of the unborn child.

