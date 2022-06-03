ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Oz Wins Republican Primary In PA Senate Race After Opponent Concedes – Update

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHpJT_0fzxMFgh00

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED : Dr. Oz is now the presumptive GOP candidate for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania , per Politico. Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick bowed out of the Republican primary which, while votes were cast weeks ago, has been held in limbo by Oz’s razor-thin lead of about 1,000 votes.

The Donald Trump-backed Oz declared himself the winner about 10 days ago but, with the thin margin and votes still being counted, McCormick understandably believed he could win.

Oz will face-off against Democratic nominee John Fetterman in November.

You can watch McCormick’s concession speech below.

PREVIOUSLY on May 20 : Celebrity TV Doctor Mehmet Oz will have to wait a few more weeks until he finds out whether he won or lost his bid to become the Republican nominee in the race for Pennsylvania’s empty Senate seat.

While there is no official word, the Associated Press — long the gold standard in American election results — reported today that the contest between Oz and hedge fund CEO David McCormick “is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount.”

The AP reports the results may not be available until June 8, the deadline for counties to submit their final counts. Both campaigns have apparently brought on campaign strategists that former President Donald Trump used to spearhead his unsuccessful 2020 recount efforts.

PREVIOUSLY on May 18 When America fell asleep watching the election returns last night, Dave McCormick led Dr. Mehmet Oz 31.2% to 31.1% in the race to become the Republican nominee in the election for the Pennsylvania Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey. What a difference a day makes.

Late today, those results had flipped, with Oz registering 31.2% and McCormick 31.1%. A New York Times tally had the lead at just over 1200 votes. Thousands of votes are outstanding — many of them mail in ballots — and, according to several reports, they could take weeks to count. Pennsylvania law mandates an automatic recount if a margin of victory is 0.5% or less. If a recount is happens, the final numbers be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of State on June 8, the Washington Post reported .

PREVIOUSLY on May 17 : Despite a stamp of support from former president and fellow TV personality Donald Trump, celebrity-doctor-turned U.S. Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz failed tonight to clinch the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.

Oz and former hedge fund executive Dave McCormick are the two front runners in the race, which continues to be too close to call, with McCormick clocking in at 31.2% of the vote and Oz at 31.1% as of 9 p.m. PT, according to the Washington Post. Under Pennsylvania law, any vote margin under 0.5% automatically triggers a recount.

The race was tight after the polls closed and tightened further as results came in, making a recount all but certain. Out of 1.1 million Republican votes cast in the primary, Oz and McCormick remain separated by just 1477 votes, per Fox News.

A dark horse candidate, Kathy Barnette, who raised far less than her better-known opponents but had surge of support late in the race thanks to a strong debate performance, may have been a spoiler, coming in at 24.7%. That’s good ROI, considering Oz and McCormick lent their own campaigns $12 million and $11 million, respectively.

Oz is a longtime resident of New Jersey, but according to the Associated Press, he registered to his in-law’s address in the Philadelphia suburbs to vote by absentee last year, which qualified him to run the in the state this year.

He was booed by potential supporters at a rainy rally he held with Trump on May 7. He likely didn’t change any of those Pennsylvanians’ minds when he refused last week to say the 2020 election was rigged. Support of that false narrative has been a litmus test for many Trump supporters.

Late Tuesday night, Oz took to the stage at his campaign headquarters to admit there likely won’t be a result tonight, but he is confident of a win. To Trump he said, “I’ll make you proud.”

He went on to thank Fox News’ Sean Hannity for what he said were late night conversations and advice.

“Sean’s like a brother to me,” said the TV doctor to those assembled. “When Sean punches, he punches through walls.”

Whoever the newly-minted Republican nominee is, he will face Lt. Governor John Fetterman, a popular Democrat who even as he had a had a pacemaker implanted today after suffering a stroke last week, easily defeated his main rivals, Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, in the race for his party’s nomination for the seat.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 105

Cathi Mackey
3d ago

Dr Oz doesn't know the first thing about politics. he'll be their puppet and do whatever they say. bad for you bad for me bad for all of us

Reply(19)
57
Russian Poppet
3d ago

Hey Dr.Oz. What do you think of someone who keeps on repeating the word Person..Woman..Man..Camera..& TV is it normal or mentally Disturbed.

Reply
10
Debbie Burtwell
3d ago

Oh Well, He can't be any worse then the previous. So let's think positive that he just might be better then rest. Ya, never know.🤨🤔🤗💞🥰

Reply(1)
10
Related
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
Deadline

Watch The Moment The Depp-Heard Trial Verdict Was Read In Courtroom

Click here to read the full article. The jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial announced a verdict today in the high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife. It found Heard liable on all three of the claims against her and Depp liable on two of her three claims against him. The verdict was announced at noon PT. Depp, who has been performing with guitar legend Jeff Beck in the U.K., was not there for the announcement. Heard, dressed all in black, fought back tears as the jury’s findings were announced one by one. Read All Of Deadline’s Exclusive Reporting...
NFL
Deadline

Fox News Channel Won’t Carry January 6th Hearing And Instead Will Move Primetime Coverage To Business Network — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 4:57 PM: When the January 6th Committee holds its first primetime hearing on Thursday, Fox News Channel will stay with its primetime lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. The proceedings will air on the Fox Business network instead. The hearing starts at 8 PM ET on Thursday, with broadcast networks planning to pre-empt their regular scheduled programming to cover the proceedings. Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum instead will anchor the coverage on Fox Business. Later on Fox News, they will be joined by Shannon Bream for a two-hour reaction...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
FOXBusiness

Pennsylvania billionaire pumps $18M of his own money into contentious primary

A Pennsylvania billionaire has put millions of his own fortune behind key candidates in both political parties, according to reports. Jeffrey Yass is one of the wealthiest men in Pennsylvania, having made his fortune by parlaying gambling winnings into his wildly successful stock trading company, Susquehanna International Group. He has also dumped a combined $18 million into Pennsylvania primaries, according to a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

GOP stumbles give Democrats a major break in Michigan’s race for governor

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... The war in Ukraine enters its 100th day. ... “Enough, enough, enough”: President Biden demands action on gun control. ... More gun violence takes place in Iowa and Wisconsin. ... The monthly jobs report finds 390,000 jobs added in May and the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.6 percent. ... Biden is set to visit Saudi Arabia and will likely meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. ... Donald Trump makes endorsement picks in Arizona Senate (Blake Masters) and Wisconsin Governor (Tim Michels over Rebecca Kleefisch). ... And Democrat John Fetterman remains off the campaign trail in Pennsylvania Senate after his stroke.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Malcolm Kenyatta
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Conor Lamb
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Dr Oz#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Fraud#Gop#U S Senate#Politico#Democratic#Davemccormickpa#The Associated Press#American#Ap
Fox News

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Oath Keepers Leaders Are Reportedly Spilling the Goods to Jan. 6 Investigators

Click here to read the full article. Leaders of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers have been cooperating with the FBI, CNN reported on Monday. The bureau has conducted interviews and is in the possession of phones and digital files in which members reveal what communications they had with those close to former President Donald Trump. Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer who works with members of the group yet does not represent any of them in court, told the outlet of several meetings with the FBI in which she has given up phones. “I’ve done interviews. I’ve done everything. I’m helping...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Rittenhouse hires Sandmann lawyer, plans to file 10 defamation lawsuits

Kyle Rittenhouse has hired Todd McMurtry, the lawyer who represented Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann in his defamation lawsuits against NBC-Universal, CNN and the Washington Post. McMurtry said this week he expects Rittenhouse will have “at least 10” defamation lawsuits against prominent figures and companies – including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg – for their comments about the exonerated teen.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Deadline

Deadline

90K+
Followers
30K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy