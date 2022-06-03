ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds trade Jake Bauers to Yankees

 3 days ago

The New York Yankees acquired first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers from the Cincinnati Reds on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.

The Yankees assigned Bauers to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Bauers, 26, spent the start of the season with the Reds’ Triple-A affiliate in Louisville and appeared in 29 games, batting .135 with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

Before this season, he split 328 career major league games among Tampa Bay (2018), Cleveland (2019, 2021) and Seattle (2021). The lefty is a career .213 batter at the big-league level and has 27 career home runs, 45 doubles and 110 RBIs.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

