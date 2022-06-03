ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for death in 2021 Pueblo West crash

By KRDO News
 3 days ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced that 33-year-old Joshua Casarez was sentenced to ten years in prison for his role in the death of a passenger in a vehicle he was driving.

On April 18, 2021, the PCSO says Casarez was driving in Pueblo West when his vehicle left the road and rolled. During that crash, 39-year-old Shaleen Cruz was ejected from the vehicle.

According to the PCSO, Cruz died at the scene.

The PCSO says Casarez was arrested in June 2021 on a warrant for vehicular homicide and other traffic offenses, including a revoked driver's license. Before the accident, the PCSO says witnesses reported seeing the vehicle driving "carelessly" and passing on the wrong side of the road.

Thursday, Casarez was sentenced to ten years in prison.

