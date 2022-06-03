Athleta Sues Similarly Named European Athleisure Brand
Click here to read the full article.
Athleta argued that their similar spelling and styling is likely to lead consumers to believe they are associated.This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal
- Amazon Gets a Leg Up in Louboutin Lawsuit
- Vans Lawsuit Details MSCHF's Messy Shipping Saga
- Patagonia Lawsuit Slams 'Goin' Nowhere' Beanies and Tees
Comments / 0