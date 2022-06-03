Police seek help finding missing Wayne County teen

WAYNE COUNTY — Authorities are asking for the public's help with finding a missing teenage boy last seen Wednesday.

Elijah Strange, 15, was last spotted in the Cambridge City area that day, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

He is described as about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 765-973-9393, extension 2.