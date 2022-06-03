Medium Alert Level for COVID-19 in Mesa County
For the past few months COVID-19 numbers in Mesa County fell to what’s considered “low” levels. That’s changed. As of today, COVID infection numbers edged up, once again, pushing Mesa County back to a medium alert level.
Mesa County’s top priority is our community’s health and safety.
With COVID-19 infection levels now rising to medium alert levels, Health Department Officials won’t issue a mask mandate but advise residents to wear a mask and social distance so we can keep the virus in check.
People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
Mesa County’s Public Health Executive Director, Jeff Kuhr also recommends getting vaccine doses and available boosters to help give you the best protection against COVID-19.
If you’re immunocompromised, Kuhr, also has tips on how to protect yourself.
“You know if you’ve got a compromised immune system or something like that, then, you know, take a look see what our risk level is right now. Right now, in Mesa County, we’re at a medium. Take precaution. Certainly, think about getting vaccinated if you don’t feel well. Get tested, they have home tests now that you can grab and then also consider wearing a mask if you’re afraid of the virus. You know, we are increasing. We had an average in April of about 20 cases a day and now we’re up to about 50 cases a day. Hospitalizations have always been a big concern for us and we’re just not seeing it right now, thankfully,” says Kuhr.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.
Comments / 8