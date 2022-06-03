ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Medium Alert Level for COVID-19 in Mesa County

By Khira Isaacs
 3 days ago

For the past few months COVID-19 numbers in Mesa County fell to what’s considered “low” levels. That’s changed. As of today, COVID infection numbers edged up, once again, pushing Mesa County back to a medium alert level.

Mesa County’s top priority is our community’s health and safety.

With COVID-19 infection levels now rising to medium alert levels, Health Department Officials won’t issue a mask mandate but advise residents to wear a mask and social distance so we can keep the virus in check.

People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

Mesa County’s Public Health Executive Director, Jeff Kuhr also recommends getting vaccine doses and available boosters to help give you the best protection against COVID-19.

If you’re immunocompromised, Kuhr, also has tips on how to protect yourself.

“You know if you’ve got a compromised immune system or something like that, then, you know, take a look see what our risk level is right now. Right now, in Mesa County, we’re at a medium. Take precaution. Certainly, think about getting vaccinated if you don’t feel well. Get tested, they have home tests now that you can grab and then also consider wearing a mask if you’re afraid of the virus. You know, we are increasing. We had an average in April of about 20 cases a day and now we’re up to about 50 cases a day. Hospitalizations have always been a big concern for us and we’re just not seeing it right now, thankfully,” says Kuhr.

