One of Ulster County's favorite places for ice cream has hit the real estate market. Summer nights in the Hudson Valley usually end with most of us heading to our local ice cream spot for a scoop or twist cone. Almost every county has its goto place for ice cream, in Hyde Park, you have Nana's Ice Cream, in the Hopewell Junction area it's Joe's Dairy Bar, in Newburgh it's Mary Jane's, and in New Paltz, it's Twistee Cone. All great choices for ice cream but it looks like one location is officially for sale.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO