New Mexico electric co-op nears 100% daytime solar power

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Cutting the ribbon on a new solar array Friday, a northern New Mexico electrical cooperative now says its close to generating all of its customers’ daytime power demands from the sun. That’s power for roughly 23,000 members, according to stats from the Kit Carson Electric Cooperative (KCEC.)

The co-op has been working toward generating 100% of its power on renewable energy since 2010. The latest project to get the co-op toward that goal is a nearly 44,000 solar panel array built on roughly 170 acres nine miles northwest of Taos.

Story continues belo w

Co-op and state officials cut the ribbon on the newly completed project Friday. According to KCEC, the Taos Mesa Solar Array project is still undergoing testing and nearing the ability of generating 15 megawatts of solar power. That’s enough energy to power, 7,500 homes according to KCEC.

In total, KCEC says it has enough solar infrastructure to generate 41 megawatts of power through its territory. KCEC says it will also use 15 megawatts of battery storage capacity, allowing energy users to continue to draw power when the sun’s not shining.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.