ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

New Mexico electric co-op nears 100% daytime solar power

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfMz2_0fzxLEll00

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Cutting the ribbon on a new solar array Friday, a northern New Mexico electrical cooperative now says its close to generating all of its customers’ daytime power demands from the sun. That’s power for roughly 23,000 members, according to stats from the Kit Carson Electric Cooperative (KCEC.)

The co-op has been working toward generating 100% of its power on renewable energy since 2010. The latest project to get the co-op toward that goal is a nearly 44,000 solar panel array built on roughly 170 acres nine miles northwest of Taos.

Story continues belo w

Co-op and state officials cut the ribbon on the newly completed project Friday. According to KCEC, the Taos Mesa Solar Array project is still undergoing testing and nearing the ability of generating 15 megawatts of solar power. That’s enough energy to power, 7,500 homes according to KCEC.

In total, KCEC says it has enough solar infrastructure to generate 41 megawatts of power through its territory. KCEC says it will also use 15 megawatts of battery storage capacity, allowing energy users to continue to draw power when the sun’s not shining.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico primaries, Deputy’s confusion, Hot with storms, Arroyo trespassers, Zoo upgrades

Tuesday’s Top Stories New Mexico News Podcast: The intraparty primary election fight Austin Trout is ready for his next challenge in the ring Low voter turnout so far for primary election in Bernalillo County Ordinance approved to protect tenants from income discrimination in ABQ Paramount accused of copyright infringement over ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Italy seizes […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
oilcity.news

NCFD: Pepple brothers sent to assist on largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Fire District announced Sunday that two brothers with NCFD have been sent to assist on the Calf Canyon Fire in New Mexico. Fire Captain Darek Pepple and Fire Engineer Darin Pepple will assist on the fire burning about 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The Calf Canyon Fire and the Hermits Peak Fire have burned a combined 317,920 acres as of Monday morning, making this the largest wildfire incident in New Mexico’s history, according to information from the wildfire’s managers.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taos, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Taos, NM
Taos, NM
Sports
Science News

Growing wildfire threats loom over the birthplace of the atomic bomb

There are things I will always remember from my time in New Mexico. The way the bark of towering ponderosa pines smells of vanilla when you lean in close. Sweeping vistas, from forested mountaintops to the Rio Grande Valley, that embellish even the most mundane shopping trip. The trepidation that comes with the tendrils of smoke rising over nearby canyons and ridges during the dry, wildfire-prone summer months.
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Disaster SNAP benefit applications start tomorrow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People applying for Disaster snap benefit applications can do so starting June 7 and ending June 13. Human services say the best way to apply is in person at one of the following locations: John Marshall Health and Human Services Center, Albuquerque New Mexico Highlands University Student Union Building, Las Vegas Juan […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMCAL hiring to support launch of 988 suicide prevention lifeline

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new three-digit phone number will make reaching out for help even easier. Starting July 16, dialing 988 will connect people to the national suicide prevention lifeline. New Mexico’s Statewide Crisis and Access Line will become the call center hub for the new expanded crisis response network. There will also be text […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Kcec#Belo W Crime#Co Op#The Taos Mesa Solar Array
KRQE News 13

Thunderstorm chances return to eastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon

Thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon in eastern New Mexico. A few storms could be strong to severe in the northeastern part of the state. The heat is on across the state Monday, with isolated storms in far northeastern New Mexico. A backdoor cold front will work its way through eastern New Mexico tonight, increasing the amount of low level moisture. A weak upper level disturbance will cross the state Tuesday too, producing showers and thunderstorms along and east of the central mountain chain. The best chance for storms will stay in northeastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon and evening, where a couple strong to severe storms will be possible.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
desertexposure.com

BLM seeks comments on new segment of Continental Divide National Scenic Trail in New Mexico

The Bureau of Land Management is opening a 30-day public comment period on its proposed acquisition of a right-of-way across state land for the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail. The right-of-way would authorize the trail on state land, provide recreational access to the public, and allow Federal funds to be allocated to administer, operate, and maintain the trail. The BLM has submitted a right-of-way application to the New Mexico State Land Office for a 10-foot-wide trail right-of-way over 74 easements through Hidalgo, Grant, Caton, Cibola, and Sandoval counties. The total mileage on state land is approximately 56.2 miles.
LIFESTYLE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico firefighter remembered by family and friends

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alongside friends and family, first responders gathered at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds to honor one of their own. It was a day of music, words, and, of course, horses to honor the life of Matthew Williams. “He loved outdoors, he loved horses,” said Marco Roybal, Williams’ brother. “I’ve never seen […]
SANTA FE, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico Democratic AG Candidate Torrez Seems Independent

Negativity is a turnoff. I’ve received a flood of slick, misleading mailers from Brian Colón’s side attacking Torrez, though none from Torrez. I hear both sides’ TV ads are vicious, Torrez saying Colón advocates defunding the police (an absurdity) and Colón hammering us with misleading statistics suggesting that Torrez, who seems quite competent, is a real Sad Sack as Bernalillo County District Attorney.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

New Mexico primary tallies more than 105K early votes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election, more than 105,000 New Mexican voters have already cast their ballot across the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian contests. At last count in May, New Mexico had roughly 1.03 million voters registered in the state’s three formally recognized, or “major” political parties, according to data from the Secretary of […]
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: New Mexico's Red Flag Gun Law Is Underutilized, and That's a Major Problem

Recently, there was a double murder-suicide near Cottonwood Mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico. "In that case, police say a 52-year old man shot and killed two teenagers—including the daughter of his ex-girlfriend—just over a month after a restraining order had been granted against him. The restraining order was filed due to threats directed at the teenage girl." —Dan Boyd.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

5 Republicans vie for governor in New Mexico primary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican voters are choosing a nominee for New Mexico governor from a field of five candidates in Tuesday’s primary election campaign dominated by concerns about the economy, violent crime and security at the southern U.S. border. The winner of Tuesday’s GOP contest will...
KRQE News 13

Feds discuss New Mexico fentanyl busts, Operation Blue Crush

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Representatives from the U.S. Marshal Service and several local police agencies are touting the results of a recent 90-day, statewide operation helping net guns and fentanyl pills. Agency leaders gathered for a news conference Friday, saying 310 people were arrested as part of the operation, removing at least 100 guns and roughly […]
KRQE News 13

Low-income wildfire victims eligible for SNAP benefits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans impacted by wildfires can soon apply for disaster food benefits. The disaster SNAP benefits are available to low-income residents living in Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora, and Valencia counties. They’re meant to help those whose homes may have been damaged or destroyed by fire and who may not ordinarily qualify […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy