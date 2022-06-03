ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderson, WV

Preparations are underway for 4th of July in Alderson

By Rivers Upchurch
 3 days ago

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– Planning for the biggest 4th of July celebration in southern West Virginia are already underway.

American flags line the city streets in Alderson as the town prepares for their 61st annual 4th of July celebration. Events for the Independence Day bash start as early as June 11, 2022, when Alderson will crown Miss Fireworks 2022.

Events will continue all month long in the lead up to the parade and fireworks show on July 4th.

4th of July Committee President Greg Eary says the fireworks have been purchased and the town is ready to put on a show.

WVNS

Coalfield Cookoff returns to City of Welch

WELCH, WV (WVNS) – The city of Welch is bringing back some favorite bar-b-que flavors this summer! The City of Welch is bringing back it’s West Virginia Coalfield Cookoff June 10th and 11th. The cookoff is part of the KCBS West Virginia State Championship but the championship isn’t the only thing happening at the Cookoff. Jesse Keith Whitley […]
WELCH, WV
globalcirculate.com

Planes filled with donations touch down in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Airport welcomed special guests on Friday, June 3, 2022, with donations. The Smokehouse Pilots Club out of Leesburg, Virginia brought ten planes filled with clothing items and necessities to McDowell County residents. Helpers with the pilot club flew nearly an hour from the Commonwealth to help serve the county.
WVNS

Summers County Commission approves Premium for Sheriffs Deputies

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The Summers County Commission Unanimously approved a $5,000 premium pay to be awarded to all sheriffs deputies throughout the county. According to Sheriff Faris, the payment will be split into 6 pay periods and the funds came from the American Rescue Plan. He said that this is a small way to say, […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
