Preparations are underway for 4th of July in Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– Planning for the biggest 4th of July celebration in southern West Virginia are already underway.

American flags line the city streets in Alderson as the town prepares for their 61st annual 4th of July celebration. Events for the Independence Day bash start as early as June 11, 2022, when Alderson will crown Miss Fireworks 2022.

Events will continue all month long in the lead up to the parade and fireworks show on July 4th.

4th of July Committee President Greg Eary says the fireworks have been purchased and the town is ready to put on a show.

