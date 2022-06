Both Watsonville High seniors, Angel Lopez and Lucia Umeki-Martinez, said they prospered greatly from their teachers during their four years at WHS. “All of them (teachers) had their own personalities and their own way of teaching and I feel I came out ahead because of that,” Lopez said. “It was my class in agriculture that really changed me; I mean, we are in an agricultural community. That is why I plan to head to Cal Poly to study agriculture. This has been a good school for me.”

