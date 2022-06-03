Concho Valley Paws hosts free adoptions

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The summer forecast is cats, cats and more cats as the beginning of June kicks off adopt a shelter cat month. In honor of that Concho Valley Paws is hosting a special giveaway.

“This month as a promotion to encourage adoption we are offering all of our cats for free that are 4 months and older. This will include their spay and neuter, their vaccinations, and their microchip,” said Jenie Wilson, the executive director of Concho Valley Paws.

The beginning of the month also marks the height of kitten season, which is the time of year when we see an increase in feline breeding. Due to this and the shelter being at capacity, adoptions and foster homes are essential this summer.

“It’s a crucial time for us because the shelter is always at capacity especially this time of year. We need fosters and adopters. So even if you’re not ready to make a life time commitment to a pet you can foster one and its very beneficial to your entire family,” said Wilson.

After achieving the goal of being considered a no kill shelter last year Wilson adds that its however hard to maintain that success.

“We have seen an increase in the number of animals surrendered to the shelter by almost 25% and so anytime you have an influx of animals to that degree it puts long stay animals at risk,” Wilson said.

But with the West Texas climate June isn’t the only month for feline baby booms causing a feral cat community Wilson says you shouldn’t mess with.

“Sometimes if they are healthy-looking, fluffy and they are not crying, mom may just be off hunting and they are most likely be a part of a feral population. We can help you fix trap neuter and release those cats but we don’t want them to end up at the shelter because there is so much sickness in the shelter,” she said.

To continue to incentivize the shelter will also be doing 5 dollar Fridays for any dog of your choice. And again cats are free all month long!

