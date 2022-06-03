Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso; Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO AND NORTHERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 257 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Hanover, or 22 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pueblo Depot. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO