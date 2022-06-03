ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-03 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Duval, La Salle, McMullen, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Duval; La Salle; McMullen; Webb HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected. * WHERE...La Salle, McMullen, Webb and Duval Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bastrop; Burnet; Caldwell; De Witt; Fayette; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Lavaca; Lee; Travis; Williamson; Wilson TEMPERATURES RANGING FROM 98 AND 103 DEGREES EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON Very hot high temperatures between 98 and 103 degrees are expected across portions of South Central Texas this afternoon. Combined with humidity, this could result in peak heat index values in the 102 to 107 degree range. Those planning to spend prolonged periods of time outdoors are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing, and take frequent breaks from the heat in shaded outdoor areas and/or air conditioned indoor environments. Under no circumstances should children and pets be left unattended in vehicles.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

There was a structure fire on Friday June 3, 2022 at around 3:30 p.m.

Victoria, TX: There was a structure fire on Friday June 3, 2022 at around 3:30 p.m. at 1009 Simpson Road. Crews arrived to find the fire had been extinguished by the residents of the home. The Fire was located in a bedroom. Fire Department crews evacuated the smoke and checked for fire extension. The fire is currently under investigation by the Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries to report.
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

A few showers and storms possible this evening and on Saturday

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening, looking at showers and storms possible. Coverage is not expected to be widespread. However, if storms do develop, they could be strong to severe. The main threat will be damaging winds. Lows in the low to mid 70s. On Saturday, an early morning chance for showers possible but mainly north of Victoria then another window for the rest of the Crossroads in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Auto-pedestrian accident on Houston Highway

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident Friday night. It happened at approximately 10:37 pm Friday night when a 37-year-old man was crossing Houston Highway when a car going eastbound struck the man. The man who was hit was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a hospital in San Antonio with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
VICTORIA, TX
KIII 3News

Kingsville leaders working on mutual solution to JK Northway project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The JK Northway Expo Center in Kingsville has been undergoing major renovations. The county worked to secure over $5 million in federal monies to help turn the center into a regional training facility for law enforcement. It will also serve as an emergency operations center for the region. Of course it will still host concerts, rodeos and livestock shows.
KINGSVILLE, TX
KVUE

VIDEO: Massive train derailment in Shiner, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Lavaca County authorities on social media confirmed a train derailment Friday evening in the small community of Shiner has shut down multiple railroad crossings in town. There was no immediate report on potential injuries or fatalities, and it's unknown at this point what may have caused...
SHINER, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: HOA vs Katy homeowners in concrete wall debate

HOUSTON – Homeowners in one Katy neighborhood have hit a wall trying to work with their homeowner’s association. We are talking about a literal concrete wall that surrounds their subdivision. At issue: who is responsible for it. KPRC 2 Investigates has a story that could impact anyone with an HOA.

