NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said four people from Texas have been arrested for robbing an ATM technician as he worked at a bank on Thompson Lane on Monday morning. Police said the technician was servicing a Bank of America ATM at 645 Thompson Lane at 10:40 a.m. when two of the defendants approached him from behind and told him not to do anything and hand over the money.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO