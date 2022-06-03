ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Diablo Immortal doesn’t work on some Samsung phones

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fy3SW_0fzxIzzb00

Diablo Immortal is one of the most anticipated mobile games in recent memory, bringing a version of Blizzard’s popular action RPG to smartphones and tablets. The free-to-play game has been available to download for a few days on iPhone and Android. But players who own certain Samsung devices might not be able to play it. Plenty of Exynos-based Galaxy phones can’t run Diablo Immortal, and even the Galaxy S22 series isn’t spared.

Diablo Immortal is unplayable on Exynos devices

Suppose you thought the worst thing about Diablo Immortal is the annoying microtransaction system Blizzard employs to monetize this title. In that case, you’re not using an Exynos-based phone from the following list. These phones can’t run Diablo Immortal, so you can’t even get to experience the in-app transactions:

  • Galaxy A12
  • Galaxy A13
  • Galaxy A21s
  • Galaxy A51 5G
  • Galaxy A Quantum
  • Galaxy S10e
  • Galaxy S10
  • Galaxy S10+
  • Galaxy S10 5G
  • Galaxy Note 10
  • Galaxy Note 10 5G
  • Galaxy Note 10+
  • Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
  • Galaxy F12
  • Galaxy F62
  • Galaxy M12
  • Galaxy M13
  • Galaxy M62
  • Galaxy XCover 5

It’s understandable for a high-end game like Diablo Immortal not to work on all entry-level and mid-range devices. But the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 models in the list are 2019 flagships. Same year iPhone 11 models would have no problem running the game.

The list of Exynos-based Samsung phones comes from Reddit, where a community lead posted the following message a couple of days ago.

We are exploring the issues people are experiencing with some Samsung Galaxy specific devices that use Exynos chipsets. For now, we may disable downloads for this set of devices while we work to address this. Apologies on this and we will be working on getting a fix up and ready as soon as possible.

After a day, the user followed up, announcing that a fix had been discovered. But it will require a new build, and it’s unclear when the update will drop.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 shame

The Galaxy S22’s terrible Exynos 2200 performance turned into a massive PR disaster for Samsung, especially at home in Korea. Users needed only a few days to discover the 2022 handsets’ throttling issues. They also showed that Samsung has been cheating on benchmarks.

Samsung apologized to buyers and shareholders while issuing fixes for the throttling issue. Furthermore, the company vowed to rethink its Exynos chip strategy for flagship handsets like the Galaxy S. It then cut prices in Korea while facing lawsuits and investigations.

Where does Diablo Immortal fit into all of this? A high-end phone like the Galaxy S22 should have no problem running this particular title. Android flagships should be great gaming devices, considering they rock the best possible hardware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5wlK_0fzxIzzb00
Diablo Immortal gameplay on Galaxy S22 Plus Exynos 2200 version. Image source: SamMobile

However, SamMobile discovered that the Exynos Galaxy S22 Plus stutters during Diablo Immortal gameplay.

The blog provided a few screenshots highlighting the issue, like the one above.

This is anecdotal evidence, so your Diablo Immortal experience on the Exynos Galaxy S22 might not be similar. But it is certainly not great news for Samsung, even if Blizzard is at fault. Remember that the Exynos 2200 brings a unique GPU to mobile devices, which should support advanced features like ray tracing.

Hopefully, Blizzard can fix the Diablo Immortal gameplay on Exynos, especially for current and former Galaxy flagships.

Comments / 1

Related
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S23 might fix the S22's biggest problem

The Samsung Galaxy S line is made up of largely fantastic phones, but one issue that has long affected them is the use of a different chipset in different parts of the world, with one of those chipsets inevitably being weaker. Now though, it looks like Samsung might finally be addressing that issue.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung killed the perfect smartphone for remote work with a dumb move

Back in 2017, Samsung introduced a feature called Dex which transformed your Android smartphone into a fully fledged desktop PC complete with mouse and keyboard support. It was - for many users - a life changer and provided with a compelling alternative to other desktop OS like Windows, Ubuntu or MacOS.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diablo Immortal#Samsung Exynos#Samsung Galaxy#Samsung Phones#Rpg#Iphone
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 3

There was a time when a bendy phone really wasn’t a good thing — Bendgate, anyone? But Samsung has changed the rules, and the two most impressive phones in the world right now are a pair with a big ol’ bend in the middle of their main displays. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are here, and they’re rewriting the rules. If you want to sample the future, then Samsung’s latest phones are your best pick for a new phone. But of course, there being two means there’s a choice to make, so should you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3?
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deal is an HP Chromebook for $98 at Walmart

Not all laptop deals are cheap enough for those who are on a tight budget. If you just need a basic machine for daily tasks that don’t require high-end hardware, then you should consider buying a Chromebook instead. They’re generally cheaper than their Windows-powered counterparts, and with retailers’ Chromebook deals, they’re even more affordable. For example, Walmart is selling the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $98, which is less than half the device’s original price of $225 after a $127 discount.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best 5G Phones for 2022

Superfast 5G speeds are something found on almost all of today's flagship phones, including the iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22. But it's not just the most expensive phones that give you access to such lofty data speeds. Various more budget-friendly options from Samsung and Motorola offer 5G connectivity while even Apple's cheapest iPhone SE is 5G-enabled too.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra Cases for 2022

The Galaxy S22 lineup is one of Samsung's bestsellers this year. If you're buying the new Galaxy S22, you'll have three different sizes to choose from. So the case you end up buying will depend on which model you pick. For example, the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone has a 6.8-inch screen and is the heftiest model. I think the best case for a smartphone that size is one that has an integrated kickstand, so you can prop it up every once in a while.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
BGR.com

Discover secret hidden Netflix categories with these free plugins

Netflix has had an interesting journey. From being universally loved by its users in the earlier days of the streaming services boom to lately hemorrhaging users for a number of reasons, Netflix is trying to find the best way to combat the ever-crowding streaming landscape. Sure, the service started by...
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Release date, leaks, price, and more

Samsung is still months away from its next Unpacked event where it is expected to reveal new versions of its Galaxy smartwatches, but that doesn’t mean leaks have to wait, too. On the contrary, some promising rumors and juicy findings in the official code of Samsung software have already revealed bits about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 series smartwatches. Here’s everything that we know so far.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

How to watch WWDC 2022: Live stream & start time for Apple iOS 16 event

One of the biggest days of the year for Apple is finally here. On Monday, Apple is kicking off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with a keynote address. We expect to see the latest updates for Apple’s software, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, and tvOS 16. If you want to see everything that Apple reveals at WWDC 2022, tune in to the live stream embedded below starting at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Best Wireless Bluetooth Boom Boxes for 2022: Top Portable Pool and Beach Speakers

Compact mini Bluetooth speakers are great to take with you on the go, but what if you want something with a lot more power that's got some real oomph to its sound? That's where a Bluetooth boom box or wireless "party" speaker comes in -- Bluetooth speakers that aren't exactly compact but do produce big sound and work well both indoors and outdoors. While most of them don't look quite like the boom boxes of yesteryear, they are portable, although they probably aren't going to fit in a backpack unless it's rather roomy.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Want a cheaper foldable phone? It's not happening for a few years

We've been waiting for foldable phones to drop in price so that they become affordable for the rest of us, but it sounds like we might be waiting a good few years before the cheap phone revolution comes to these futuristic mobiles. Leaker @chunv8888 - who has a mixed record...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

You have less than 12 hours to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $280

As Memorial Day passes, along with its yearly sales, we’re back to looking at our traditional Best Buy TV deals, and today, we have an excellent one for this 50-inch Pioneer. While you’re probably more familiar with Pioneer as a speaker company, they do have a bit of market share in the TV niche. While they aren’t likely to compete with the big names, their TVs are still pretty good, especially given that they cost less yet still pack a bunch of features, and with this TV being discounted by Best Buy down to just $280, from $420 for just a few hours, it’s worth a look.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 Amazon best-sellers that are finally back after selling out

Amazon and other top online retailers have been having some serious trouble keeping hot products in stock lately. That’s especially true when it comes to products from the Amazon best sellers list. Of course, this is perfectly understandable and shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone at the...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Save Up to 73% on Top-Rated JBL Speakers and Earbuds Today Only

From rugged portable speakers to compact true wireless earbuds, JBL makes some of our favorite audio gear on the market at the moment. And right now, you can grab some of this top-rated equipment at a bargain. Sunday only, Woot is offering huge discounts of up to 73% off on a selection of JBL speakers and earbuds. These deals expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), and some items have already sold out, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Why You Should Disable the TRIM Command and How to Do So

TRIM is an ATA command for SATA SSDs that instructs the Windows operating system to delete the pages from the SSD data block selectively. The command may improve the performance of your drive, but there are times when it can cause more harm than good. So today, we'll discuss why and how you should disable this command.
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

New York Times: Goodbye iPhone, hello Mixed Reality headset

Eventually, there will be a time when the iPhone no longer rings up the huge sales that Apple and its stockholders have become accustomed to. What will Apple's next big thing be? For years there has been speculation that some sort of Augmented Reality glasses would replace Apple's iconic smartphone to become the tech giant's biggest seller. About five years ago, analyst Gene Munster even went so far as to say that Apple's AR glasses will eventually be bigger than the iPhone.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

BGR.com

323K+
Followers
9K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy